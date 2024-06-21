As most clubs prepare for the new season by utilising the transfer market, Sunderland AFC are caught in a state of limbo with no head-coach/manager to support any sales or signatures.

For the Black Cats, this is a real concern and every day that passes gives them less preparation time.

The club has been linked to a number of names, but every time a target emerges, they seem to move on and take a position at another club.

Currently, Lorient manager Regis Le Bris seems to be leading the race, and whilst a deal seems to be getting closer, as per Keith Downie of Sky Sports, it has taken far too long to get to this point, and it may have unsettled some of the players in the Sunderland squad.

For those who are the subject of interest from elsewhere, it will surely make Sunderland's bargaining position weaker, with no clear understanding of their future at the club.

Fresh interst emerges in Sunderland pair Trai Hume and Jack Clarke interest

Two players who could be affected by this head-coach conundrum are Jack Clarke and Trai Hume. With both being standout performers last season, Premier League interest has become apparent and, with no assurances, both players may be searching for a move away.

Aston Villa and AFC Bournemouth are the sides weighing up a move for Hume this summer, according to Football Insider.

Having signed the 22-year-old for a minimal fee of £150,000 from Linfield in his home nation of Northern Ireland, it is believed The Black Cats will be holding out for a fee in the region of £8 million.

For Clarke, it is very much a similar story, with several clubs holding previous interest in the winger. However, it is West Ham and Brentford who are currently leading the race, with Sunderland believing it to be difficult to stop the former Tottenham man from moving on this summer.

Jack Clarke's 2023-24 (FotMob) Appearances 40 Goals 15 Assists 4 Expected Assists 9.77 Chances Created 91

With this interest clear, Sunderland will be concerned that two of their stars will be departing this summer and their impotence in search of a new manager could be costly.

Carlton Palmer concerned for Sunderland amid manager hunt

Former England international midfielder Carlton Palmer is worried about Sunderland's ability to keep their top players due to the fact their head coach search has dragged out for so long.

"Both of these players (Hume and Clarke) are under contract, but the problem is with two years left is that their transfer value will diminish if they stay another year," Palmer said when speaking to Football League World.

"The fact that they have not got a manager in place is going to cause a problem because these players are not going to put pen to paper on a new contract, even if that is just to push the price up for the players to be sold. They won't do that until they get a new boss in place.

"They will get good money for Trai Hume and Jack Clarke if they sold them this summer, but would all the money be available for a new boss? You don't know.

"For the Sunderland supporters, they do not want to see Hume and Clarke go, but they understand they may leave the club in the future.

"If a good manager comes in, then they may want to stay and play regular football rather than join Aston Villa or West Ham and not play regularly."

On the search for a manager, Palmer added: "I am lost for words as to why Sunderland have not appointed a manager. Beale was relieved of his duties months ago and still they have not put a manager in place.

"We are going into the transfer window where clubs are signing players and the hierarchy at Sunderland are having discussions about potential signings.

"That just sends out the wrong message to any manager who wants to join the football club, that you will not be in charge!"

Sunderland fans will be getting anxious with key players futures unclear

With the youngest squad in the Championship last season by quite some margin, there is no doubt that these players will need guidance if they are to be a success.

Inconsistencies can often be rife at this age and if they aren't getting support soon enough, then it would be no surprise for Hume and Clarke, among others, to search for a move away.

For Sunderland fans, this will be a concern, with preparation becoming ever more important in the modern game.

With just over a month until the new season begins, The Black Cats hierarchy must move swiftly now and appoint a new manager/head coach sooner rather than later.