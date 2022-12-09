Carlton Palmer explains why Sheffield Wednesday individual is “very lucky” at Hillsborough

One player who is progressing at an exciting rate at Sheffield Wednesday is midfielder Rio Shipston, with the 18-year-old impressing within the youth ranks and the first-team set up.

The Owls have certainly produced some exciting talents over the years, with Shipston hoping that he can pave his way to more regular football as the season progresses.

A Sheffield Wednesday fan too, the young midfielder will be keen to continue his progression under Darren Moore and remain close to the club’s senior set up.

Sharing his thoughts on the teenager, as he continues talks surrounding a professional deal, Carlton Palmer told Football League World: “Yeah, he’s done well. He’s an exciting young player and he’s very lucky in having a manager like Darren Moore.

“Darren likes to give the young players the opportunities. In the past, managers haven’t always done that at Sheffield Wednesday, and we’ve ended up losing good young talent.

“But Darren is one of them who likes to work with young players, he likes to give them the opportunity and these kids will get a chance under his stewardship.

“That’s the future of football really unless you’ve got loads and loads of money. You’ve got to be able to nurture your own talent and bring them through.”

The verdict

As Palmer alludes to, nurturing talent and having a pipeline of youthful players coming through helps sides like Sheffield Wednesday to contend with the wealth of other clubs around the country.

Shipston, who has made exciting progress with the Owls, is someone who will be thriving whilst training within a talented Sheffield Wednesday group.

Whilst he will be hoping to play some more minutes at first-team level as this campaign progresses, the potential barrier he will face is the quality that the Yorkshire club already possess in the middle of the park.

A player with a very bright future and an incredibly high ceiling, Shipston is someone that the Owls will be eager to keep hold of.