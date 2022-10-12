Carlton Palmer explains upcoming opportunity Sheffield Wednesday have to cut gap from Plymouth and Ipswich

Sheffield Wednesday maintained the pressure on League One’s top two at the weekend, with the Owls running out as 3-0 winners against Cheltenham Town.

Goals from Josh Windass, Barry Bannan and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru ensured the victory for the Owls, however, Ipswich Town and Plymouth Argyle also secured maximum points in matches against Accrington Stanley and Morecambe respectively.

Plymouth, who lead the way in the third tier, are five points ahead of the Yorkshire club, whilst Ipswich are four ahead.

Knowing how competitive it is and it will continue to be at the top end of the division, Carlton Palmer spoke to Football League World about the importance of continuing to be dominant against the sides who will not be challenging for promotion: “It’s clear that Sheffield Wednesday’s aim is to be in the top one or two. So, it’s disappointing to see that we’ve lost to Barnsley at home, we’ve lost to Plymouth away, we drew with Portsmouth at home, lost to Peterborough and drew with Ipswich.

“The top three aren’t going to lose a lot of games. Plymouth this season so far, lost two. drawn one. Ipswich, lost one drawn three. Portsmouth, lost one drawn four. They’re not going to drop a lot of points.

“So, it’s clear we have to pick up points like they did against Cheltenham. We’ve got a run of games now where I think we’ve got to post at least four consecutive victories on the bounce.

“Because as I say, Plymouth, Ipswich and Portsmouth won’t drop a lot of points.”

The verdict

League One is shaping up to be a very competitive division once again, and whilst the objective will be automatic promotion at Hillsborough, they will take a lot of positives from their start to the campaign.

Interestingly, the Owls have only picked up five points against those in the top eight thus far, something they evidently will need to improve upon.

However, they have posted an immaculate record against teams below seventh place, winning all seven of their games against teams in the bottom half.

Possessing four successive fixtures against teams in the bottom 12, Sheffield Wednesday have an excellent opportunity to inflict further pressure on those clubs currently above them.