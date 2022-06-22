Carlton Palmer explains the “big difference” between this transfer window and the last at Sheffield Wednesday

In what is set to be a vitally important summer for Sheffield Wednesday as they prepare for a second crack at securing a Championship return, three new faces have already arrived at Hillsborough.

Will Vaulks has become the latest player to arrive in Yorkshire, with David Stockdale and Ben Heneghan walking through the doors.

With promotion the ultimate objective, Moore will be striving to add to his squad in positions that need bolstering, all whilst keeping the core of the squad together.

Assessing the transfer window thus far at Sheffield Wednesday, Carlton Palmer told FLW: “The chairman’s supporting him as he has done in the past, and it is good to see that he is doing his business early and not getting the players in like last season late.

“I understand there’s a big difference this time around because the transfer embargo has been lifted again, Sheffield Wednesday, so they are able to buy players. They’re not just reliant on taking free transfers and loanees.

“So I think that’s probably helping Darren Moore.”

The verdict

Given the fact that there were several loanees within the squad last season, and a few that were offered new deals, recruitment is extremely important this summer at Hillsborough.

They have made a quick and strong start to the window with the arrivals of the aforementioned duo as Moore will be hoping to continue strengthening his squad as the new season edges closer.

The experience that they have added thus far could prove to be invaluable, with Stockdale’s and Vaulks’ higher-level abilities likely to play a big part in their expected promotion push.

Ensuring that the majority of his business can be done early doors will be massive for the Owls so that Moore can instil his ideas into his team without rushing.