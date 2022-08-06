Carlton Palmer explains stance on Middlesbrough key figure

A lot is expected of Middlesbrough in the 2022/23 season in the Championship after showing promise under Chris Wilder last term.

The Teesside club have picked up just one point from their opening two fixtures and are up against it with a race against time to bolster their squad, taking place between now and the end of the transfer window.

Wilder performed so well at Sheffield United, taking the Blades out of League One after a long while outside England’s top two tiers, and winning automatic promotion in their second season following that achievement.

The Blades finished ninth in the Premier League under Wilder in 2019/20, before falling away dramatically in 2020/21, but with the former Northampton Town boss taking a lot of credit from the role.

It was a controversial move for some, for the Boro board to part company with Neil Warnock last November, but with the way Wilder inspired a similar group of players to better results, and a sensational run in the FA Cup, the decision was justified by the time the season reached its conclusion.

When asked if Wilder is the best manager in the field in the Championship this season, Carlton Palmer said: “It’s always difficult to say, everybody knows what I think about Chris Wilder as a person and as a manager, he’s a top draw bloke and I think he’s a top draw manager.

“But the only way you’re the best manager of any league, regardless of resources, you have to win the league.

Quiz: Can you name which club Middlesbrough signed these 25 English players from?

1 of 25 Steve Vickers Spennymoor United Birmingham City Tranmere Rovers Sunderland

“So, we’ll see, Chris is a top manager, but he can only be regarded the best manager in the league if he gets them promoted.”