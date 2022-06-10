Carlton Palmer explains reasoning behind West Brom’s defensive desire

Ready for another crack at the Championship, Steve Bruce will be striving for his West Brom side to be operating at the top end of the division come next May.

In what was a season that tailed away from the Baggies, the Midlands club eventually finished 10th and eight points away from the play-offs.

A report from the Express & Star over the last few days mentioned that Bruce is after a right-back who can compete with Darnell Furlong for first-team duties next season.

Understanding that stance, Carlton Palmer explained to FLW why it would be of benefit for the Baggies to secure another right-sided full-back: “Well, like Steve said, you know, it’s a tough, tough league, you’d like to have two players for every position: A, for competition; B, for injury.

“And, the one thing that is is now becoming very, very common is there’s a lot of players who will be available on free transfers.”

The verdict

Bruce ran the rule over Dara O’Shea as a wing-back during last season, and whilst adapting well, it is clear to see he is at his best when deployed centrally.

The Baggies also have Taylor Gardner-Hickman as an option, however, a more recent report from the Express & Star, who were in conversation with club legend Ally Robertson, suggested that a switch to a back four could be on the cards next season, which could hinder his chances of regular inclusion, or even competing as an out-and-out right-back option.

It will be interesting to see how this situation plays out over the summer, especially with several full-backs coming to the end of their respective contracts.