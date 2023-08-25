Highlights West Brom's financial constraints have limited their transfer activity this summer, with only two signings made so far.

West Bromwich Albion's financial situation has been well documented this summer, with the disappearance of parachute payments as well as an absent owner contributing to head coach Carlos Corberan not having much of a budget this summer.

The Baggies have made just two signings so far, with Josh Maja arriving on a permanent basis on a free transfer whilst exciting Brighton winger Jeremy Sarmiento signed on loan, but more options are needed ahead of the September 1 transfer deadline.

Corberan perhaps cannot afford to lose too many more first-team players from his squad, with one of the longer-serving individuals in his team being Kyle Bartley.

The centre-back signed from Rangers in 2018 and has recently surpassed the five-year mark at the club, featuring over 150 times for Albion and scoring 11 goals.

Bartley enjoyed a good start to life under Corberan when he was appointed as Steve Bruce's successor in October 2022, scoring two goals in his first three appearances under the Spaniard, and a one-year extension was triggered in his contract until 2024 a couple of months later due to his amount of appearances.

The defender missed a lot of the remainder of the 2022-23 season through injury, with a quad problem troubling the experienced centre-back but he did make a return in April, albeit only with multiple substitute appearances.

What is Kyle Bartley's current West Brom situation?

Bartley has started the 2023-24 Championship season on the bench for the Baggies, coming on twice and remaining unused against Leeds United, but speculation arose this week that he was set to depart the club on a free transfer.

This seems to have been denied though by the club for now, with Bartley still training with the club as of Wednesday morning according to BirminghamLive's Joseph Chapman, with Lewis Cox of the Express & Star reporting that he was in contention to be involved against Middlesbrough this weekend.

That does not seem to suggest that Bartley is on the verge of an immediate exit from The Hawthorns, although things can change rapidly in the world of football.

Should West Brom let Kyle Bartley depart the club?

Former England international Carlton Palmer, who started his footballing career at Albion, believes that should Bartley not be in Corberan's thinking for the 2023-24 season then they should let him move on to another club where he would have more game-time.

"Kyle Bartley's future at West Brom is under speculation - it was reported that Kyle, who has a year on his contract left, had left the club, but that in-fact is not the case at this moment in time," Palmer said when speaking to Football League World.

"Kyle has a year left on his contract and has not featured much so far this term.

"If he does not feature in Carlos' plans, the club should come to some sort of mutual agreement and move him on.

"But if they can't, they still have an experienced defender available to them should they require his services at any point of the season."