Marvin Johnson's involvement at Sheffield Wednesday this season has steadily increased in recent months, and with his contract expiring at the end of the campaign for Carlton Palmer there is no other option than to trigger another extension on his deal.

The 33-year-old has made 13 appearances in the Championship in 2024/25, including nine starts from the left-wing, and he has proven to be an incredibly important cog in Danny Rohl's team as the Owls aim to come back from the international break seeking revenge after their derby day defeat to Sheffield United just over a week ago.

It's been a very inconsistent campaign for the Yorkshire club, who currently sit 15th in the table following that narrow 1-0 loss at Bramall Lane, but the top half of the league is still within touching distance.

If Sheffield Wednesday are to start a march towards those at the upper end of the table, then they will need players like Johnson to continue to perform, however, with his contract situation, there may just be other issues to sort out before any push in the league begins.

Palmer makes Johnson admission

The winger joined the Owls in 2021 ahead of their first League One campaign in a decade, and he proved to be influential, helping his team to the play-offs.

While they were beaten by Sunderland in the semi-finals that season, at the second attempt they found no such issues, leaving it late to beat Barnsley at Wembley, with Johnson once again playing a key role throughout the season.

Although 2023/24 saw him play a lesser role, he has returned to the starting XI more consistently since August, and Palmer believes that he should be rewarded for that with a new contract.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, the former England and Sheffield Wednesday midfielder said: "Marvin Johnson has fought his way back into the Sheffield Wednesday starting line-up and he has been in outstanding form.

"Of course, in the last three seasons he's only signed one-year deals, so again he's in that type of territory where obviously it’s not great for him in terms of security. But at the end of the day, if you keep performing, you're going to be in a position where your contract will be extended.

"Although he's 33, he's been in outstanding form for Sheffield Wednesday, and he's been one of their key performers this season. But I don't think it's an issue that Rohl will be worrying about too much. He will wait and see, with his age at the end of the season, how things pan out."

Palmer continued: "If he can keep performing the way he is, then at the end of the day the contract situation will take care of itself.

"Marvin Johnson has said himself that he loves it at the football club. He's enjoying his football; he's enjoying the new gaffer and the coaching staff. So, he's enjoying what's going on, so there's no panic for Sheffield Wednesday.

"I think they'll wait till the end of the season. I think it's a no-brainer at some point if he keeps performing the way that he is, he'll get a contract extension at Sheffield Wednesday."

Marvin Johnson Sheffield Wednesday Stats 2024/25 (FotMob) Appearances (Starts) 13 (9) Minutes Played 786 Goals (Assists) 0 (2) xG 0.2 Shots (On Target) 6 (2) Pass Accuracy 64.2% Dribbles Success 33.3% Chances Created 20 xA 2.2 Big Chances Created 5 *Stats correct as of 18/11/2024

Johnson's age will dictate any decision

Johnson turns 34 at the start of December, and therefore, Rohl knows that if he is given an extension it could be the last that he gives the winger.

For the majority of next season, the former Middlesbrough man will be 35, and he will start to slow. This could be a huge issue for Sheffield Wednesday and their German manager, who will be looking to decrease the age of their squad.

At this moment in time, no decision needs to be made as it seems unlikely that Johnson will move on even if he is offered another deal at a different club when January comes.

If a replacement is found in the upcoming trasnfer window, then it does not seem as though the winger will stay at Hillsborough past this season, but if he continues to perform at his current level then he will give Rohl a difficult decision to make as he has been an incredibly loyal servant to the club over the last three years.