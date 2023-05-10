Sheffield Wednesday nearly have a clean bill of health and have regained form at the right time, which Carlton Palmer says is "perfect" for Darren Moore ahead of the League One play-offs.

The former Owls midfielder believes Moore "must be delighted" at how things are shaping up ahead of Friday evening's semi-final first leg against Peterborough United.

Sheffield Wednesday injury boost

Injuries have hampered Wednesday this season but Moore had plenty of good news for supporters ahead of the start of the play-offs.

Dennis Adeniran, Lee Gregory, and Michael Ihiekwe all missed the final-day victory over Derby County due to injury but the Owls boss expects them to be available for Friday's game.

He will also have defensive duo Jack Hunt and Reece James to call upon after they were back in the matchday squad on the weekend while there was an extended cameo for Josh Windass as he continued to work back to full fitness and Callum Paterson has returned recently as well.

Carlton Palmer's Sheffield Wednesday verdict

Midfielder George Byers is still absent but the Owls squad is looking healthier than it has for some time, which Palmer told Football League World meant things were shaping up positively for his former club.

He explained: "I spoke to Darren after the game and he was pleased to finish the season in third place, in the ascendancy, achieving all kinds of club records.

"He's almost got a clean bill of health going into the play-offs. Josh Windass got some more minutes, that's huge for Wednesday, and Lee Gregory I believe will be joining training in a mask so basically, apart I think from George Byers, it's a clean bill of health for Darren, which is perfect.

"Regaining form at the right time and getting all your players back for these games. It's a massive push for Sheffield Wednesday but Darren must be delighted in the position he's in."

Peterborough United v Sheffield Wednesday

After finishing the season with 96 points, Wednesday will head into the play-offs as favourites but they will be wary of the dangers Peterborough pose.

Darren Ferguson's side have finished the 2022/23 campaign in strong style and their win away at Barnsley on the final day, with their play-off place on the line, shows they're not a team to be taken lightly.

The good news for the Owls is that they'll play the deciding leg at Hillsborough - where they've lost just once in the league all season.