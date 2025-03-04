Carlton Palmer believes that David Ozoh's season-ending injury is a huge blow to Derby County's chances of survival in the Championship after it was revealed that the midfielder had suffered a significant muscle issue against Millwall just over a week ago.

The Crystal Palace loanee was stretchered off in the final minutes of the clash at Pride Park, with the visitors going on to take advantage of their opponents' difficulties, scoring with the last kick of the game to secure all three points.

The Rams were beaten once again on Saturday, this time away from home, as Middlesbrough sent John Eustace's side to the bottom of the table in yet another 1-0 defeat for the East Midlands outfit.

Derby remain winless in their last 12 games, drawing just two of those and they have not scored at home since Boxing Day. The loss of Ozoh has already been felt hard, and with 11 matches to go, it could be a very tough couple of months for the club.

Palmer makes Derby verdict after Ozoh injury

The 19-year-old has had a season filled with injuries, and he made just 10 appearances across the course of the league campaign before he went to the ground against Millwall.

The Rams have suffered constantly over the course of the year with fitness issues and this is their third season-ending injury, having lost Curtis Nelson and Dajaune Brown already, while Corey Blackett-Taylor is touch and go to come back before the curtain closer against Stoke City in May.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, former England and Sheffield Wednesday midfielder, Carlton Palmer, has weighed in on just how much of a blow Ozoh's injury is to Derby.

He told FLW: "Massive blow for Derby County and John Eustace in their quest for survival. They are rock bottom of the Championship, four points from safety and now midfield player David Ozoh, who's on loan from Crystal Palace, was carried off at Pride Park on a stretcher and he's out for the rest of the season.

"It's been a difficult time for him. He was making just his 10th appearance this season after being out of action for four months with hamstring, quad and muscle problems. It was also his first appearance under new head coach Eustace."

Palmer continued: "It's a huge blow losing a player and also Millwall then went on to score in the dying seconds, so it's a huge blow for Derby. They’re on a really bad losing streak at the moment and Eustace will be desperate to turn that around as quickly as possible if they've got any hope of surviving.

"But losing such a talented player, it's really disappointing and for the player as well. He's worked his way back from so many injuries, and then to be out again for the rest of the season is a blow for him and Derby."

Ozoh's loss will be felt greatly in the next couple of months

The Rams have found it difficult to control games all season, and they played their best football while Ozoh was in the team.

He was instrumental to Derby getting off to a strong start and they immediately felt his loss when he was first forced onto the treatment table in September, with Paul Warne struggling to get the most out of his team from then onwards.

This lack of control has continued since, and Eustace needs to find a pairing in holding midfield that provides the balance that he needs, with Ebou Adams a constant presence.

David Ozoh Derby County stats 2024/25 (FotMob) Appearances (starts) 10 (9) Minutes played 704 Goals (assists) 1 (0) xG 0.31 Shots (on target) 6 (2) Pass accuracy 89.8% Tackle success 66.7% Duel success 63% Aerial duel success 55.6%

Derby need wins to stay in the Championship, but their task has been made incredibly tougher by the injury to Ozoh.