With one game left to play, Blackburn Rovers still have an outside chance of making the Championship play-offs.

The club currently sit ninth in the second tier, two points behind Millwall in sixth.

They face Millwall, ironically, but as well as beating the Lions, Rovers would need results elsewhere to go their way if they were to make it into the top six.

The fact that the club are winless in their last eight matches does suggest beating Millwall could be a struggle, too.

Despite that recent drop off in form, though, it appears the club's current boss, Jon Dahl Tomasson, has caught the eye.

Leeds United and Jon Dahl Tomasson - what has been reported?

Indeed, that is if reports this week are to be believed.

With doubts over Javi Gracia's future emerging earlier this week, and at this point he is now sacked, Leeds are set to be seeking a new, long-term appointment in the summer.

As per Football Insider, one name that the club admire is the Blackburn Rovers boss, with the Premier League side said to have growing interest in Tomasson.

The above report claims that those in charge at Elland Road have been very impressed by the 46-year-old's work at Ewood Park this year, in terms of the results he has achieved, and the style of play he has implemented.

In a big claim, the report even says some at Elland Road feel Tomasson is "the next Bielsa".

What has Carlton Palmer said about Leeds being linked with Jon Dahl Tomasson?

With the above links surfacing, we asked former Leeds United midfielder and England international Carlton Palmer what he made of Tomasson being linked with the managerial vacancy at Elland Road.

"It's an interesting one for me," Palmer explained to FLW.

"Tomasson has done very well at Blackburn, but his management style is very different - he's basically win or lose.

"They've had 19 wins, 9 draws, 17 defeats - ironically, they've drawn five out of their last six games, which may have cost them a play-off place.

"So, I'm not convinced that this style of management would work in the Championship in terms of getting promotion, and in the Premier League, but it certainly does get results."

Is a Leeds move for Tomasson likely?

Given the above reports claiming he is the next Bielsa, you'd have to say that Leeds are very much big admirers of the Blackburn boss.

In that sense, a summer move could well be on the cards once Sam Allardyce's brief reign at Elland Road is over.

I'd see a move for Tomasson more likely were they to be relegated and playing in the Championship next season. However, there would be nothing stopping him from taking charge if they stayed up, too.