Carlton Palmer details the “biggest boost” Huddersfield Town have in keeping influential duo

Huddersfield Town just fell short of achieving promotion to the Premier League, with the Terriers tasting defeat in the Championship play-off final.

The Yorkshire club proved the entire division wrong by securing a third-placed finish, defying all expectations that were placed on them prior to the start of the campaign.

Naturally, it is likely that teams in the higher division will start to assess the situations of players at Huddersfield, with Lewis O’Brien and Sorba Thomas expected to be at the centre of transfer interest this summer.

Detailing a reason for Terriers fans to remain positive about their chances of keeping the pair at the John Smith’s Stadium, Carlton Palmer told FLW: “Well, obviously, the way that they’ve played this season, there’s going to be a lot of interest in them.

“But you know, when players go to a club, and they enjoy their football, and they enjoy their time there, that’s the biggest thing.

“That’s the biggest boost for for for the players, you know, enjoying their football, enjoying working for the manager.

“You know, I never signed for a club because of the club, I signed for the club because of the manager.

Quiz: 23 things literally every Huddersfield Town fan should know – But do you?

1 of 23 Where did the club finish in 2021/22? 3rd 4th 5th 6th

“And then, you go to a club and you get on with your teammates and you enjoy your football. That’s the big plus.

“So with these guys, they seem to have got a great team spirit of great camaraderie and enjoying their football, you know, so it helps in trying to keep them and say right listen okay, we just fell short this season, we got to the final, we just fell short. Listen, let’s go. We can do it next season.”

The verdict

It will be interesting to see how O’Brien’s and Thomas’ situations play out over the next couple of months, with the pair proving to be a level above at times this season.

If they do manage to keep hold of the pair, then they will be confident in their chances of succeeding once again next year.

If the pair depart, it is likely that the Terriers will generate handsome enough fees, with O’Brien still possessing three years on his current deal, whilst Thomas’ contract expires in 2026.

As Palmer quite rightly points out, there appears to be a great feeling around the club, something that can be hard to find elsewhere, with Huddersfield likely to give promotion another shot during the 2022/23, which will be more of a possibility with the aforementioned duo around.