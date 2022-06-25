Carlton Palmer details how Burnley manager’s “relationship” with Manchester City could be of an advantage to the Clarets

Vincent Kompany will be hoping to put together a squad at Burnley that can immediately return to the Premier League, following his appointment at Turf Moor earlier this month.

The Manchester City legend, who joined Anderlecht in a player-manager role back in the summer of 2019, has now been tasked with succeeding Sean Dyche in the Lancashire, with an evident shift of approach.

Looking to best use this summer transfer market, the Clarets have some exciting deals already in the pipeline but one interesting development is whether or not Burnley strike a closer relationship with Manchester City through Kompany’s connections.

Speaking about parent clubs having trust in where they send out their more youthful players, Carlton Palmer told FLW: “Managers will only let players go out to people they trust, people that will continue the education of the player along the lines of what has been growing at his parent club.

“So yeah, Vincent will have a really high chance of getting players out from Man City to come on loan to Burnley because of his relationship with the football club.”

The verdict

It is certainly an interesting move, with it seeming that Kompany would have the potential to strike an agreement with the English champions.

However, this may not be desired by Kompany himself, as he may be eyeing up targets elsewhere, whilst his main focus may be on permanent deals.

It is likely that the trust would be there from Manchester City’s side but it would remain to be seen what positions need addressing and whether or not City have the right players for what Kompany is trying to build.

It is certainly a situation to keep an eye on as the summer window progresses.