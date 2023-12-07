Highlights Rotherham United is close to confirming Leam Richardson as their new manager, according to sources.

Richardson has received praise for his previous managerial stints at Wigan Athletic and Accrington Stanley.

Carlton Palmer believes Richardson would be a perfect fit for Rotherham, given his experience and knowledge of working with limited funds.

Rotherham United have been on the hunt for a new manager since parting ways with Matt Taylor last month.

Taylor hasn’t been out of work for long, penning a deal to lead Bristol Rovers, and the Millers are about to follow suit.

EFL expert Carlton Palmer has weighed in on the discussion regarding Rotherham United and the man who is rumoured to take over at the helm, giving it his personal seal of approval.

Confirmation of Matt Taylor replacement is "imminent"

Former Stoke City manager Nathan Jones was being touted for the vacant job at Rotherham United, the likelihood of this being boosted after he was spotted in attendance at a game.

Jones has since pulled out of the race and Leam Richardson may well be the benefactor of this decision.

According to Sky Sports, Richardson is one-half of a two-man shortlist to take over at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Alan Biggs has since tweeted the following: "My sources confirming that Leam Richardson’s imminent appointment as Rotherham manager is near enough done".

Mark Warburton was another coach said to have been in the conversation, a man who averaged 1.4 points per game across his 150 outings as Queens’ Park Rangers before going on to assist David Moyes at West Ham United for last season.

Leam Richardson's stats as the permanent Wigan manager, as per Transfermarkt Games managed 116 Days in charge 727 Wins 52 Losses 25 Draws 39 Points per game 1.56

Richardson, at just 44, isn’t blessed with a huge wealth of coaching experience but he did receive praise for the job that he did with Wigan Athletic.

The other club he has led into battle were Accrington Stanley, whom he made over 100 appearances for as a player in a career that also saw him appear for Blackpool and Bolton Wanderers amongst others.

During his permanent spell at Stanley, Richardson took charge of 36 matches, averaging 1.14 points per game. Prior to this, he had one single game as player-manager as well as being an assistant at the Wham Stadium to the very experienced Paul Cook.

From a Wigan point of view, he had a lengthy spell alongside Cook once again before taking on the lead role himself.

These are just two of the four clubs where the duo have worked together, the others being Chesterfield from 2013 to 2015 and Portsmouth from 2015 to 2017.

Carlton Palmer offers his opinion on the Rotherham situation

Carlton Palmer, who was an EFL stalwart in his playing days and is now a pundit, gave his thoughts on the news to Football League World.

“I believe that Rotherham’s search for a manager is about to come to an end- former Wigan manager Leam Richardson is believed to be the man.

“Leam did a great job at Wigan, gaining promotion in a difficult environment before being sacked, which angered many supporters.

“I think this could be a perfect fit for Leam and Rotherham, funds are tight, he knows what he has to work with and has done so before.

“His sole job is survival or getting them promoted again next year at the first attempt. I think it is win-win for both Rotherham and Leam.”