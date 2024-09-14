Championship duo Derby County and Middlesbrough, both strengthened their squads on deadline day with key loan signings from Premier League new boys Ipswich Town.

The Tractor Boys were willing to let Marcus Harness and George Edmundson leave on season-long loans in order to get more first team football. While Harness signed for Derby, Edmundson joined Michael Carrick's Middlesbrough.

Although both players look set to make an impact for their respective clubs, pundit Carlton Palmer believes that the clubs made a mistake by not inserting buying options in either deal.

Derby County and Middlesbrough could regret key Harness, Edmundson loan detail

While both teams will be pleased to have clinched their respective signings from Ipswich, Derby and Middlesbrough could pay the price if the duo are a success in the Championship this season.

Both players joined on season-long loans from the Tractor Boys, but with no buying option inserted in either deal, Palmer believes that both clubs could live to regret the key aspect of the deals. Furthermore, if both players perform, then Ipswich could demand a higher fee in any future deal.

"They could live to regret that," Palmer exclusively told Football League World.

"Whenever you take a player on loan, it is always good to have a buy clause, and negotiate that and negotiate the price because A: the players going out on loan want to impress, and B: if they do impress, and you want to sign them, then that becomes a negotiation tool.

"Whereas, if you’ve got a clause in there from the start with an option to buy, it makes life easier if those players do well.

"Ipswich Town have allowed Marcus Harness and George Edmundson to leave this season on loan. George Edmundson is a real leader. He’s gone to Middlesbrough and Marcus Harness, a wide player, has gone to Derby.

"Now, the problem that you’ve got is you want these players to do well, and if they do well, then you want to be able to buy them and retain their services.

"Without a buying clause, then negotiations open, and this is where the price gets ramped up.

"They could live to regret that because Kieran McKenna has come out already and said right these two players have gone out on loan, but they may well have a future back at the club."

Carlton Palmer believes Harness and Edmundson could have Ipswich Town future

The futures of Harness and Edmundson will most likely depend on the success of Ipswich in the Premier League.

As one of the Premier League new boys, McKenna's side are one of the favourites to get relegated come the end of the season. Having had a tricky run of fixtures, the Tractor Boys picked up their first top flight point with a draw against Fulham.

McKenna has built a team full of strong Championship talent, but if Ipswich were to go down, then they might consider Harness and Edmundson as players to boost their hopes of promotion, according to Palmer.

"We know that it’s going to be difficult for Ipswich to stay in the Premier League this season, and if they do not stay in the Premier League this season, then they’ll have to get rid of players because of financial fair play.

"Then they’ll be looking at the players that they sent out on loan. Can they come back and do a job to get promotion back again?

"I think that’s the model that Ipswich are looking at. From what I can see, they know it’s going to be a tough season in the Premier League, so they haven’t gone over the top with the signings that they have. They have made a lot of signings, but they haven’t gone over the top money wise.

"They’ve bought really good Championship players like Jack Clarke should they get relegated and that's the model they’ve gone for, not to break the bank.

"Let’s have a go and see if we can stay up. If not, we’ve brought in players who we know are good Championship players and could get us immediate promotion back to the Premier League."

Marcus Harness and George Edmundson's statistics for Ipswich Town - per Transfermarkt Statistics Marcus Harness George Edmundson Position Winger Centre-back Appearances 89 75 Goals 12 5 Assists 8 4

Although Derby and Boro will be hoping Harness and Edmundson can boost their teams' chances this season, any success of the duo could come at a price for the two clubs.

With no buying option included in either of the players' loan deals, Ipswich hold the power to retain them or drive a higher selling price next summer.

Much of the duo's fate will depend on Ipswich's Premier League campaign, as if they were to get relegated, then both could have a future at Portman Road.