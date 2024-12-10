Carlton Palmer believes Louie Barry should remain on loan at Stockport County from Aston Villa, but if the forward leaves, he expects him to join Middlesbrough over Sheffield Wednesday or Derby County.

Birmingham World have reported that Villa are set to recall the in-form attacker in January. Now, according to a recent update from Alan Nixon via his Patreon, Derby are the latest club to be taking an interest in Barry ahead of the January window.

Nixon also claims that Villa could consider a sale with a buy-back clause written into the deal, but the Rams could offer better terms on a loan. He looks to have found a home in his time at Stockport since he first moved on loan to Edgeley Park last July, which has caught the interest of numerous clubs at a higher level, including Derby.

It is believed that a number of sides in the second tier are keeping tabs on his performances in League One ahead of a possible move this winter, with Sheffield Wednesday among them. It has been reported by The Northern Echo that Middlesbrough are also one of those sides, with Michael Carrick’s team aiming for promotion this season.

Barry has already been out on loan at numerous lower-league clubs, and at the age of just 21, he is now one of the standout players in League One at Stockport County. He has experienced varying degrees of success in loan spells at the likes of Ipswich Town, Swindon Town, MK Dons, and Salford City in years gone by.

Louie Barry's Stockport County stats (all comps) - As Per Transfermarkt Season League Apps Goals Assists 2024/25 League One 20 15 1 2023/24 League Two 22 9 4

Carlton Palmer's verdict as Derby County join the race for Louie Barry

Ex-England international and EFL pundit Carlton Palmer has had his say on the three Championship clubs who are interested in Barry, with Derby the latest to join Boro and Sheffield Wednesday in the race.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, he said: "Reportedly, Derby are the latest club to join the race to sign Louie Barry, who is currently on loan at Stockport County and having a fantastic season.

"He's got 15 goals already this season for Stockport. Only 21, he's having a fantastic time for them. He's already won the Player of the Month and Young Player of the Month so far.

"As I have said before, he is flourishing under Dave Challinor. They are at the top end of the league and you send him out on loan and want him to do well.

"It's unfair on Stockport to recall him now and send him to a higher level. Wait and see if Stockport could be at that level next season! Then he could be playing up there.

"Apparently, Derby have shown an interest and are prepared to pay a loan fee. They can't afford to buy him and we've seen how Paul Warne has had to work in the transfer market.

"But the likes of Sheffield Wednesday and Middlesbrough have also shown interest in taking him. I think he should be allowed to stay at Stockport until the end of the season.

"Of course, eventually, you want him to be playing at a higher level to get that experience. He can do that next season, because he's young and it's unfair on Stockport if you recall him.

"Could Derby beat Sheffield Wednesday and Middlesbrough to his signature? I can't see it. Sheffield Wednesday's chances are about the same, with them a little above Derby in the table.

"Middlesbrough, though, they are in the play-offs. If he's going to go to a Championship club, Aston Villa will want to guarantee that he is playing regular first-team football.

"Sheffield Wednesday and Derby, at this moment in time, are a bit of a much of a muchness, but Middlesbrough and Michael Carrick could convince Villa of him playing regularly.

"Obviously, those two clubs have done business before with loan players. That makes Middlesbrough very strong in any deal that needs to be done.

"I'd like to see him stay at Stockport County this season and finish the season most. He picked up an injury last season that curtailed his scoring exploits.

"It would be nice to see him finish it and end up with 25 or 30 goals, and that only raises his stock even more."

Middlesbrough tipped to take advantage of Aston Villa connections to sign Louie Barry

A loan to a higher level could kick Barry onto new heights in his development, but it is clear to see why there is such widespread interest. Barry is an intelligent forward with excellent ball-striking, making him a threat from distance and in tight spaces. His finishing ability, especially in one-on-one situations, stands out already.

Boro are one of the most exciting attacking teams in the Championship, and Barry's off-the-ball movement is sharp and fast, constantly finding pockets of space to exploit. His agility, acceleration, and quick feet make him dangerous in wide areas or cutting inside, giving him the versatility and dynamism to thrive in multiple attacking roles, which Carrick will love.

He's confident when it comes to carrying the ball forward at opposition full-backs, and does so with real quality and strong close control, while his movement is electrifying and he possesses the natural agility to evade challenges with ease. Barry's athletic profile is hugely exciting, and his speed in behind can help to stretch defences and break in transition too.

Middlesbrough are the front-runners to sign Barry on loan in January, according to Darren Witcoop. His ability in transition may well suit a side lower down the table, but the forward has quickly established himself as the best player in League One at a young age, and there is every chance that his skill-set translates to the top of the Championship in an attacking outfit like Boro.