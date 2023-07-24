Pundit Carlton Palmer believes Watford could challenge for the play-offs next season if they stick with manager Valerien Ismael.

The Hornets were widely expected to be among the promotion contenders last season, but they endured an incredibly underwhelming campaign as they finished 11th in the table.

It was another season of managerial instability at Vicarage Road, with Rob Edwards, Slaven Bilic and Chris Wilder all failing to turn around the club's fortunes.

Former Barnsley and West Bromwich Albion manager Valerien Ismael has taken charge of the Hornets and the 47-year-old has been active in the market, bringing in Tom Ince, Rhys Healey and Jake Livermore and re-signing Matheus Martins on loan, while Gent winger Giorgi Chakvetadze is set to be the next new arrival.

However, Watford have lost last season's top scorer Joao Pedro to Brighton & Hove Albion and Ismaila Sarr is closing in on a move to Marseille, while the likes of Britt Assombalonga, Leandro Bacuna, Craig Cathcart, Tom Cleverley, Mario Gaspar, Domingos Quina, William Troost-Ekong, Adrian Blake and Joseph Hungbo have left the club.

The Hornets get their campaign underway at home to Queens Park Rangers on Saturday 5th August.

What did Carlton Palmer say?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer revealed that he believes the Hornets could be in play-off contention if they back Ismael in the market and give him time.

"Watford finished 11th last season, a disappointing season, but hardly surprising given the managerial upheaval they had throughout the campaign," Palmer said.

"They have a new head coach in Valerien Ismael, who did a fantastic job at Barnsley with very little resources.

"Watford is always a difficult one to call because of how the club is run.

"They appointed Ismael early, so if they stick with him and give him funds, I expect Watford to be in and around the play-off positions."

How will Watford perform in the Championship next season?

It is tough to predict how the Hornets will do in the upcoming campaign.

The loss of Pedro and Sarr should not be underestimated and it will be incredibly difficult to replace players of that quality.

There are question marks over the appointment of Ismael as although he did an outstanding job at Barnsley to lead the Tykes to the play-offs in 2021, he had a disappointing spell at West Brom and the expectations at Vicarage Road are likely to be as high as those he experienced at The Hawthorns.

Ismael's subsequent stint at Besiktas was short-lived and unsuccessful, so he is certainly a gamble and the last thing the Hornets need is further managerial change this season.

As Palmer says, Watford need to back Ismael in the market this summer and they must ensure they recruit players suited to his direct style of play, while it is crucial he is given time to implement his ideas.

It has been a decent start to the summer at Vicarage Road with the arrivals of Ince, Healey and Livermore, but in what will be an extremely competitive division, the Hornets could miss out on the top six once again.