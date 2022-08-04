Carlton Palmer delivers warning to Darren Moore amid Sheffield Wednesday promotion claim

Sheffield Wednesday kicked off their 2022/23 League One campaign with a 3-3 draw at home to Portsmouth.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru caught the eye with a brace of strikes from range after Marvin Johnson opened the scoring for the Owls.

A second half rally saw the visitors come close to taking all three points back to the South Coast, in a performance that will have brought up some defensive concerns to Darren Moore.

The Owls will be desperate to win promotion after coming so close last season and it was not the start supporters would have been hoping for.

When asked how long Darren Moore will be given before pressure to get results is put on him from the Wednesday board, ex-England international Carlton Palmer said: “First and foremost for Darren, he has to get promotion this season, so if he doesn’t get off to a good start after eight or nine games, I’m sure the board will be looking at it.

“You score three goals in any game, whether it be home or away, you’ll be looking to win the game having scored three goals.

“13 draws last season and 50 goals conceded, this has to be sorted out, seven points – that’s all they were off winning the title last season.

“Conceding three goals in the first game, one of them that was disappointing was the last goal, you’ve got four Sheffield Wednesday defenders in the box and only one Portsmouth player and they concede a goal.

“You’ve got to look at this after ten games, you can’t look at this after one game.

“They’ve got a difficult fixture away at MK Dons next, but they can ill-afford to be six of seven games in and outside the play-offs.

“I don’t think the chairman will accept that because he has backed Darren Moore in the transfer market.

“I believe he had a squad last year that should’ve been promoted and he has a squad this year that should be as well.”