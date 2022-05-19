Carlton Palmer delivers verdict on what the 2022/23 ambition should be at Coventry City

Improving their position on the Football League pyramid in the last four successive seasons, Mark Robins has been instrumental to the success that his Coventry City side have recently seen.

Following a 16th-placed finish during their return to the Championship, it was 12th this time around, with expectations likely to rise as a result.

Possessing a squad full of youthful talent, mixed with some experienced leaders, Robins will firmly believe that he can continue progressing this Coventry team.

Speaking to FLW about what the ambition might be next season at the Coventry Building Society Arena, former Sky Blue Carlton Palmer said: “They’ve improved year on year.

“To go that extra distance, they’ve got these young players, they’ve had some more experience, I mean they started very very well, like I said, a lot of players played a lot of football for them.

Quiz: Can you name which club Coventry City sold these 23 players to from the last decade?

1 of 23 1. Gary Deegan Hearts St Mirren Hibs Aberdeen

“The squad needs to be a little bit bigger, more strength in depth and I think to be there or there around the playoffs next season is a realistic target for Coventry because (Mark Robins) he’s got a very talented side there, a very talented side.”

The verdict

Keeping together the core of the squad will be a real challenge during this summer, but if they can do that, the sky is the limit when it comes to next season.

The likes of Gustavo Hamer, Callum O’Hare and Viktor Gyokeres have all emerged as vitally important players for the Sky Blues this season, and whilst they are all players who could generate handsome enough fees, it is likely that their importance in the side would outweigh their financial worth.

As Palmer quite rightly points out, they have a good balance in the side, with a mix of youthful ability and experience often being the key to success at football clubs.