Carlton Palmer delivers verdict on West Brom’s chances of striking future Chelsea deal

Ex-West Bromwich Albion midfielder Carlton Palmer believes the Baggies would not be successful in a potential bid to sign Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah in the near future, speaking in an interview with This is Futbol.

According to the Express and Star back in July, Valerien Ismael’s side were on the verge of recruiting the 22-year-old on a free transfer despite still being under contract with the Blues, seemingly being deemed surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge.

A move to The Hawthorns was seemingly scuppered by interest from the likes of Brentford and former loan side Lorient.

However, he has been involved regularly in the first team under Thomas Tuchel, being in all eight of the Premier League giants’ matchday squads and starting in four, grabbing two goals in the process.

One of his starts came against Brentford in yesterday’s late kick-off in the top flight – and with all of these senior minutes under his belt – it seems as though he will be remaining with Chelsea for the foreseeable future.

As per The Guardian, he may have still gone out on loan in August despite his impressive start, although recent appearances have all but ruled out an exit for the 22-year-old, temporary or otherwise.

Former West Brom man Carlton Palmer is one man who believes a potential move is now off the cards, saying to This is Futbol: “He’ll want to stay in the Premier League.

“I mean, he’s playing and he’s playing well for Chelsea. I don’t see the player becoming available in the next transfer window. I really don’t see that happening.

“He’s in the side and he’s playing regularly and he’s playing well. So I think that ship’s sailed.”

The Verdict

This verdict is no real surprise and the majority of West Brom fans would probably agree with this after seeing the defender play regularly for the Blues.

However, he would have been a useful addition for the Baggies in the summer due to his versatility.

Even though they had recruited Matt Clarke on loan around the time the Chelsea man was linked with a move, he would have been a shrewd addition both in defence and in the midfield, with Jayson Molumby arriving in August before the emergency signing of Kean Bryan in the absence of Clarke and Dara O’Shea.

Arguably, Ismael’s side could still benefit from another central midfielder, with Alex Mowatt’s absence exposing their lack of depth in midfield. Whether Quevin Castro is ready to step up to the plate remains to be seen, because the match against Arsenal was an unfair litmus test of his capabilities, but he needs time to adapt to his first season in the Championship.

They can all but cross Chalobah off their target list though, because Thomas Tuchel is unlikely to let him go as things stand.