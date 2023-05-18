Carlton Palmer thinks Sunderland have had an incredible season despite the fact they missed out on the play-off final.

The 2022/23 season was one that Sunderland's manager, players, and fans can look back on with great pride.

The Black Cats returned to the Championship this season after a spell away in League One. The season didn’t get off to the best of starts, as the club lost Alex Neil to Stoke City.

However, the club didn’t stop and hesitate; they made a smart appointment with Tony Mowbray and continued from last season.

The club beat all expectations this season and managed to climb their way into the play-offs despite the teams ahead of them.

Carlton Palmer’s thoughts on Sunderland’s season

The club hit form at the right time of the season, sailing into the play-offs, and then they took that into the first leg of the play-off semi-final against Luton Town.

The Wearsiders managed to claim a 2-1 lead at the Stadium of Light; however, in the return leg at Kenilworth Road, Luton showed their quality and, in the end, were too good for Sunderland.

That means the Black Cats will have another season in the Championship, and we asked EFL pundit Carlton Palmer whether he thinks Sunderland fans should look back on this season positively.

He told FLW: “Yes, Sunderland have just missed out on the play-off final. I think they have had an incredible season, injuries etc., and you know they've just got promoted, they're not batting with the top teams in terms of promotion, and they don't have the money that these other teams have.

“So, to do what they've done, they have an exciting young team and a platform to build on for next season and hopefully push on and go one step further. Plenty of positives to take from the season for Sunderland, terrific season.”

What next for Sunderland?

Sunderland will know they have gone above and beyond in terms of their expectations this season, and come the 2023–24 campaign, the fans will be expecting similar from the team.

However, the club faces some key dilemmas this summer, as there is ongoing speculation surrounding the future of Tony Mowbray as Sunderland boss. This is something that isn’t going away, and it seems likely there is going to be a change in the dugout.

While the club will also be losing one of their key players of the season in Amad Diallo, which means it will be a big summer in terms of finding a good replacement.

These will all be key issues that will have an impact on how Sunderland do next season, but there is no reason why they can't get it right like this campaign, and if they do, they could be back in the top half once again.