Pundit Carlton Palmer is expecting Stoke City to challenge for promotion in the Championship next season.

The Potters have been in outstanding form in recent weeks and are currently unbeaten in their last five games, the latest of which was an emphatic 4-0 win at play-off chasing Coventry City on Saturday, with goals from Jacob Brown, Tyrese Campbell, Will Smallbone and Ki-Jana Hoever sealing an impressive victory.

January signings such as Hoever, Ben Pearson and Axel Tuanzebe have been crucial to the recent improvement as Alex Neil finally begins to make his impact after the initial inconsistency following his move from Sunderland in August.

Neil's side currently sit 13th in the table, 10 points from the play-off places and a late push for the top six seems unlikely with just seven games remaining.

But the recent run has provided optimism ahead of next season, with many beginning to speculate whether the Potters will be among the frontrunners next season.

What did Carlton Palmer say?

Speaking exclusively to FLW, Palmer was incredibly positive about the Potters' chances next term, believing that they will challenge for the play-offs or even potentially automatic promotion should Neil get his transfer business right.

"In recent weeks, Stoke have picked up, getting some good results," Palmer said.

"I think it's too late for the play-offs most definitely this season and they are 24 points off an automatic position.

"So there's still a lot of work to do for Alex Neil, but he'll have two more transfer windows, one in the summer and one at Christmas and should he get the recruitment right, you'd expect Stoke to push on next season and be in and around the play-offs if not better."

Will Stoke challenge for promotion next season?

Given the Potters' recent form, it is difficult to make a case against them being promotion contenders next season.

Neil has proven himself to be an excellent manager at this level previously and it is no surprise that after being given time to implement his ideas, he is now delivering consistent results.

The Potters have displayed sustained improvement in recent weeks to give themselves a platform to build on ahead of next season.

Palmer is right to highlight the importance of recruitment and after Neil's outstanding business in January, if he can retain some of the loanees who have made such an impact and add a similar level of quality in the summer, Stoke will certainly be a team to watch next campaign.