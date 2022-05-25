Carlton Palmer delivers verdict on Sheffield Wednesday squad ahead of 2022/23 season

Sheffield Wednesday put together a very intimidating squad for League One level in 2021/22, but ultimately failed to make an immediate return to the Championship.

The Owls finished fourth in the third tier and flirted with the automatic promotion places at times, putting together a very impressive second half to the season under Darren Moore.

With Sunderland heading to the second tier, the Owls arguably take the crown of the biggest club in the third tier and supporters will demand that performances on the pitch reflect that next season.

Moore assembled a very deep squad for the level, but in the last few months had a settled side that exiled some of the talent within that squad.

It will be interesting to see what balance the club can find in the upcoming window, with the loan market set to be utilised heavily again.

Wednesday, especially under Moore, is an attractive destination for clubs to send their up and coming players to for League One experience, with the ferocious home crowd providing something different at the level.

A number of the club’s key players would not look out of the place in a Championship squad, which could cause some problems in preparing for a second consecutive season in the third tier.

Carlton Palmer explained the advantage that Wednesday have on other clubs in the third tier heading into next season.

When asked about the quality of their squad, Palmer said: “He’s (Barry Bannan) definitely a cut above the league he’s playing in, and Sheffield Wednesday have a few players in that bracket.

“Lee Gregory one, Barry Bannan one, (Liam) Palmer another one, these players are better than League One.”