Pundit Carlton Palmer does not believe that Middlesbrough will be able to catch Sheffield United in second place in the Championship.

Boro's automatic promotion hopes suffered a further blow as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Bristol City at Ashton Gate on Monday, extending their winless run to three games.

It was an impressive comeback from Michael Carrick's side, with goals from Aaron Ramsey and Matt Crooks salvaging a point after Sam Bell and Harry Cornick had given the hosts a two-goal lead, but it does little to help close the gap to the top two.

Boro remain fourth in the table, eight points behind the second-placed Blades with just five games remaining, while Paul Heckingbottom's side also have a game in hand.

What did Carlton Palmer say?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer revealed he does not believe that Boro or third-placed Luton Town will be able to catch United, but said it is important for Carrick's men to rediscover their form ahead of the play-offs.

"I've been saying for some time now that the top two won't be caught and I don't believe that will happen," Palmer said.

"Obviously Burnley are promoted now, but Sheffield United have a game in hand on both Luton and Middlesbrough.

"They are five points clear of Luton and eight points clear of Middlesbrough, so Luton are the form team at the moment going into the play-offs.

"Middlesbrough have just dropped off a bit with two defeats and a draw and it's always nice to be going in to the play-offs with a bit of form, so Middlesbrough will be hoping to get back to winning ways in the next few games."

Will Middlesbrough achieve automatic promotion?

It is difficult to disagree with Palmer that automatic promotion is looking unlikely for Boro.

Carrick's side have suffered a decline in form at the wrong time, allowing the Blades to extend their lead in second place which will be tough to overturn with so little time remaining in the season.

But it is still an incredible achievement for Boro to make the top six considering where they were when Carrick arrived and they will go into the play-offs as one of the favourites, such has been their form under the 41-year-old.

Palmer is right that Boro need to return to winning ways in the coming weeks, but the positive is that they have time to prepare for the play-offs and to process their disappointment over missing out on the top two.