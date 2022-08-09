Carlton Palmer delivers verdict on Michael Smith’s prospects at Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday picked up their first win of the League One season at Milton Keynes Dons on Saturday with Josh Windass bagging the only goal of the game from the spot.

The Owls are under pressure to justify the favourites tag after some eye-catching transfer business and a very impressive second half to last season.

There is a lot of competition for places at Hillsborough this season, which is a positive, which has made it tough for some players, including new signings, to force their way into Darren Moore’s starting line-ups so far, even though they would likely walk into them elsewhere in the division.

Michael Smith has only made one substitute appearance so far and has been ruled for a few weeks through injury.

When asked if Smith will find it tough to cement a starting place with Lee Gregory and Windass seemingly ahead in the pecking order, Carlton Palmer said: “Wednesday, as it was well-documented last season, struggled for goals, Gregory was their top goalscorer with 16 and then they were struggling to get anyone over ten goals, you’re not going to get promotion with that, even though Sheffield Wednesday only fell just short.

“I still think even with Smith, who scored 19 goals for Rotherham last season, Sheffield Wednesday need to bring in another striker which is what they’re trying to do.

“Smith’s picked up an injury, but there’s a lot of games in the season, a lot of games, and Wednesday need competition for places, you’ll have injuries, you’ll have suspensions, so there’ll be plenty of time for Smith to stake his claim.

“It’s got to be a combined effort from all the strikers at the football club, there’ll be players who are out of form, Gregory obviously played very well last season, but Smith will come into the reckoning depending on the teams they play and the system they play.”