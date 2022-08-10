Carlton Palmer delivers verdict on Matt Phillips’ situation at West Brom

Matt Phillips’ importance in the West Bromwich Albion first team has fluctuated quite a lot in his time at The Hawthorns.

However, with the Baggies assembling an intimidating attacking contingent for Championship level this summer, the 31-year-old will have to contend with almost unprecedented competition for places this term since joining the club in 2016, and his role in the squad could decrease further as a result.

The Scotsman started the club’s opening weekend 1-1 draw at Middlesbrough, but was dropped for Grady Diangana last time out and was not introduced until the dying embers of the Baggies 1-1 draw at home to Watford.

It seems clear that when Daryl Dike returns to full fitness, he will replace Karlan Grant in the number nine role of Steve Bruce’s 4-2-3-1 system.

Grant had a lot of success off of the left flank for the Baggies in 2021/22, and therefore knocking Phillips down the pecking order, and potentially Diangana as well, seems the most likely eventuality with John Swift and Jed Wallace taking up the other attacking positions in the starting line-up.

With two years remaining on his contract, this may be a slight concern for Phillips and the club, with his role potentially reduced the mainly cup competitions and occasional impact substitute minutes.

The introduction of five substitutes may help his case, but after starting in impressive fashion at The Riverside in gameweek one, reality could set in very quickly for the powerful winger.

When asked if Phillips will struggle for league starts when Dike gets back up to speed, Carlton Palmer said: “If Dike is fit he’s going to play, that’s a fact.

“It’s all about performing and performing well, Matt Phillips is lucky that he’s quite versatile and he can play in a lot of different positions for Steve Bruce.

“It’s up to you as a player to keep on performing.”