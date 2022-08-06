Carlton Palmer delivers verdict on major decision at Watford

Watford surprised many in replacing Roy Hodgson with Rob Edwards ahead of the 2022/23 season.

The 39-year-old caught the eye in winning the League Two title with Forest Green Rovers last term, his first season in EFL management.

The Hornets got off to the perfect start with a 1-0 win over Sheffield United at Vicarage Road, with the Blades arriving after finishing fifth in the Championship last season.

Watford have built a reputation for chopping and changing in the dugout over the years, and Edwards has taken a leap of faith to leave a secure job to join the Hornets.

However, it does seem like expectations have been realigned and that Edwards will be given longer to build his own team at the club, than the majority of his predecessors.

When asked if Edwards was a shock appointment for a top end Championship job, Carlton Palmer said: “There’s a lot of managers and a lot of coaches in the lower leagues, in my opinion easily able to step up, if they were given the opportunity, who would be successful.

“They don’t always get the opportunity, there are a lot of players down in the lower leagues and in non-league who could easily step up.

“So, it’s great that this opportunity has come up for Rob, albeit in a bitter way, (Dale) Vince the chairman at Forest Green had backed Rob, but there was a clause in his contract that meant an opportunity came up to speak to other clubs.

“It wasn’t done in the right way and it angered Vince, he had a big budget in that league although he was successful, it is said when things like that happen, but that’s football these days, loyalty from all parties, is very few and far between.

“But, let’s hope he doesn’t end up with egg on his face because we all know what Watford are like.

“We knew how many times they changed the manager last season, it’s not conducive to being successful, changing the manager so quick, it’s easier to change the manager than to change the players, but you have to give the manager a chance to show what he can do.”