Carlton Palmer delivers verdict on key figure at Norwich City

Dean Smith has won just six of 31 matches in charge of Norwich City since replacing Daniel Farke in the dugout.

The former Brentford manager will be tasked with winning promotion from the Championship this season, but with the Canaries’ board continuing their level-headed approach.

Norwich were very disappointing going forward in a 1-0 defeat at Cardiff City on the opening weekend, with Grant Hanley seeing red shortly after the Bluebirds were also reduced to ten.

With Burnley and Watford starting quickly, getting on the other side of 1-0 scorelines, frustration from supporters may not be too far around the corner at Carrow Road.

Norwich have won the second tier title in their last two campaigns at the level, but there is bound to be a transition period after such a harrowing 2021/22 season, where the Canaries scored just 23 goals in the league.

When asked if Dean Smith should be under pressure if the club start slowly this term, Carlton Palmer said: “Smith hasn’t done well, but he’s taken on a side in the Premier League, they were always going to lose more games than they won, they weren’t good enough in the Premier League.

“They don’t do that Norwich, they go up, they don’t have the money to strengthen the side, so it’s always very difficult and then they come back down.

“Smith is judged on this season.

“You can’t judge a manager until after about ten games, there’s 30 points up for grabs, and then you can have a look at where they are.

“I expect Dean Smith and Norwich to be in the shake-up by the end of the season, he’s a very good manager, a very good manager.”