Carlton Palmer delivers verdict on key dilemma Darren Moore faces at Sheffield Wednesday

Darren Moore has gone with David Stockdale as Sheffield Wednesday‘s first choice goalkeeper in League One this season, after starting the 36-year-old over Cameron Dawson in the Owls’ 3-3 draw with Portsmouth on the opening day.

Stockdale has had an up and down last five years or so since leaving Brighton and Hove Albion, but appears to be a key figure in Wednesday’s promotion pursuit this term.

Cameron Dawson returned to the club this summer after a very impressive loan spell at Exeter City in League Two, where the 27-year-old played an important role in the Grecians securing automatic promotion.

Dawson has made 76 appearances for the club, making his debut in 2016/17 but has failed to establish himself as first choice.

Stockdale spent time on loan in League Two with Stevenage in 2020/21 and was at fault for a crucial goal in Wycombe Wanderers’ play-off final defeat to Sunderland last term.

There is healthy competition for places all over the pitch at Hillsborough at the moment, but after conceding three goals against Pompey, Darren Moore might be considering whether he got the decision in goal correct.

When asked if it was the right call to choose Stockdale ahead of Dawson between the sticks, Carlton Palmer said: “I think when Stockdale came in, I don’t think there was any question over Stockdale being the number one keeper.

“He had a fantastic season with Wycombe, so he wasn’t going to come to Sheffield Wednesday and not be first choice.

Quiz: The big Sheffield Wednesday summer quiz – Can you score 30/30 without using Google?

1 of 30 THE CLUB WERE FOUNDED IN 1867 TRUE FALSE

“Darren’s gone for experience and I think that’s the key, especially this season when promotion is the ultimate aim.

“Dawson has done very, very well, his opportunity will come, but I always thought that Darren would go with the experience of Stockdale.