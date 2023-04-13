A move to Ipswich Town for Southampton striker Adam Armstrong would be a fantastic move for him, according to Carlton Palmer.

Journalist Alan Nixon reported on his Patreon account over the weekend that League One side Ipswich were eyeing an ambitious move for Armstrong.

It is believed that the Tractor Boys could step up their interest in the striker should they seal promotion to the Championship from League One this season.

The report states that the Ipswich owners are willing to splash the cash this summer should they gain promotion to back manager Kieran McKenna once again in the market.

McKenna’s side are currently third in the table, a point behind Plymouth Argyle in second place and two points behind leaders Sheffield Wednesday, both of whom have a game in hand on Wednesday.

The Tractor Boys are in action again this Saturday when they face Charlton Athletic, knowing that with a win and depending on results, they could end the weekend leading League One once again.

Armstrong joined Southampton back in the summer of 2021 for a deal that is believed to be worth just short of £18 million.

The 26-year-old joined the South Coast side after scoring 28 goals in 40 league appearances for Blackburn Rovers.

However, since arriving in the Premier League, the striker has struggled to reach the same goal-scoring heights. Armstrong only managed two goals in 23 games last campaign, and this season he has currently only scored one goal in 24 Premier League games.

The striker has a contract that runs until the summer of 2025, but with Southampton looking increasingly likely to be relegated this season, it could be a summer of change for Armstrong.

The 26-year-old has proven in the past that he can contribute in a big way in the Championship, and there may be several factors in what happens with his future at Southampton. It is clear to see that if Ipswich were to get Armstrong out of Southampton, they would need to pay a significant fee.

What has Carlton Palmer said about Ipswich Town’s interest in Adam Armstrong?

Speaking to FLW, Palmer believes Armstrong has struggled at Southampton and in the Premier League since his move, so he thinks a move to Ipswich would be a fantastic move where he can get his confidence back.

He said: “Should Ipswich get promotion we know they're going to spend big; we know they've got the resources to do that.

“Adam has struggled at Southampton, struggled in the top-flight, and so I think this would be a fantastic move for him. Get his confidence back, we know he can score an app full of goals in the Championship, so I think it would be a win win for both parties really do.”

There is still a bit to go before this move has any potential chance of happening, but should Ipswich get promoted back to the Championship and Southampton are relegated from the Premier League, it is definitely one that can’t be ruled out and a move that may suit all parties this summer.