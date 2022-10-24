Carlton Palmer delivers verdict on future of Josh Windass at Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday have not quite matched the standards of Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town at the start of this season but will be eyeing a place in the top two at some stage.

Darren Moore’s produced an excellent second half to last season and were a little unfortunate to run into an excellent Sunderland side in the play-offs.

Wednesday bolstered their squad heavily in the summer, to the point where they can arguably field two promotion-pushing starting XIs this term, and the return to fitness of Josh Windass has been a huge boost.

The 28-year-old is out of contract in the summer but the club reserve an option to extend it by a further year, giving the Owls additional security over one of their key players.

Windass has been a shining light at the beginning of the season and could be turning heads of those in the league above.

When asked how crucial Windass is to Wednesday’s promotion aspirations, Carlton Palmer said: “He’s a fantastic footballer, he’s got four goals and four assists this season, so obviously Josh wants to play as high as possible.

“He’s a Championship player, this level is too easy for Josh, he’s in great form and his fitness is fantastic.

Can you score 25/25 on this quiz about Sheffield Wednesday flops from over the years?

1 of 25 Who did Sheffield Wednesday sign Achraf Lazaar on loan from? Crystal Palace Newcastle Norwich Southampton

“I think both parties will be happy to wait until the end of the season and see where they are (regarding a contract extension).

“If Wednesday are in the Championship next season, then Josh will be wanting to stay at Sheffield Wednesday, if they’re not and he’s had the season that I believe he’s going to have then I’m sure that he’ll want to move on.”