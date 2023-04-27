Pundit Carlton Palmer believes both Bolton Wanderers and Derby County will make the League One play-offs this season.

The pair currently sit the final two play-off spots, but they are both just two points clear of seventh-placed Peterborough United after their excellent run of form since Darren Ferguson returned to the club for a fourth spell in January.

Fifth-placed Bolton suffered a shock 1-0 home defeat to struggling Accrington Stanley on Tuesday night as they missed the opportunity to further cement their top six place.

Ian Evatt's side welcome Fleetwood Town to the University of Bolton Stadium on Saturday before a final day trip to Bristol Rovers.

Sixth-placed Derby lost three out of four games in March and early April, but their form has significantly improved, with a five-game unbeaten run moving them back into the play-off places.

Paul Warne's men host Portsmouth at Pride Park on Saturday before a huge final day clash against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough, which could potentially be decisive for both teams if the Owls are still in automatic promotion contention.

Peterborough dropped out of the play-offs after a 3-0 home defeat by second-placed Ipswich Town on Saturday, but it was only their sixth defeat in 20 games under Ferguson.

Posh are at home to Bristol Rovers this weekend before a tough trip to face fourth-placed Barnsley at Oakwell on the final day.

What did Carlton Palmer say?

Speaking to Football League World, Palmer says that he believes both the Trotters and the Rams will both make the top six, predicting that they only need one more win due to Posh's difficult fixtures.

"I think both Bolton and Derby just need the one win and that will see them into the play-offs," Palmer said.

"Peterborough are breathing down their necks, but I look at the games that Peterborough have and their last game they have to play is Barnsley away.

"You could look at that at think Barnsley can't get into the top two now and they will rest players for the play-offs.

"I always think that's risky because you want to be going into the play-offs with your players full of confidence, but it's been a long, hard season and I could see why Barnsley might rest some players.

"But I still believe that Bolton and Derby will both be in the play-offs come the end of the season."

Will Bolton and Derby make the play-offs?

It is difficult to disagree with Palmer that both Bolton and Derby will reach the top six.

While it has been an outstanding effort from Peterborough in recent months, the final day trip to Barnsley looks incredibly difficult and they will likely need maximum points from their remaining two games to have any chance of making the play-offs.

Both will be disappointed to not have secured their top six place by now after having healthy leads earlier in the season, but it is still in their hands and they both have at least one winnable fixture still to come.

Palmer is likely right that it will only take one more win and they should both have the quality in their squads to achieve that, providing they are able to handle the pressure over the coming weeks.