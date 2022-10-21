Carlton Palmer delivers thoughts on the immediate future of Blackburn Rovers star amidst AC Milan interest

AC Milan are currently monitoring Ben Brereton Diaz’s situation at Blackburn Rovers during the early stages of this campaign, as per a report from Sportcafe24.

After a terrific season for club and country last time out, the prolific attacker has managed eight goals in 16 Championship appearances this time around.

The 23-year-old attracted a considerable amount of interest during the summer transfer window, from the Premier League and abroad, making his immediate future an interesting one.

Sharing his thoughts on the Blackburn forward amidst this interest coming from the Italian giants, Carlton Palmer told Football League World: “22 goals last season. The question was could he do it again this season?

“He’s already got eight in 16 games this season. So, this is a top player.

“He’s out of contract. He can sign for a European club in January. But you know, we’ve seen there was a lot of interest in from the Premier League before but Blackburn were holding out for you know, 15 million.

These 18 Blackburn Rovers quiz questions will reveal just how big of a fan you are

1 of 18 In what year was the club formed? 1870 1875 1880 1885

“I think there’s gonna be a lot of suitors for him. I don’t think he will go anywhere until the end of the season.”

The verdict

It will be interesting to see how the forward’s situation plays out as he heads closer to the expiry of his current deal at Ewood Park.

A player that gained a lot of attention over the last year or so, the majority of clubs who have previously shown an interest are likely continuing to track his progress.

And, undoubtedly, none of them would have been turned away by his performances this season, as he continues to display that he is above the standard in the division.

Moving to AC Milan would represent somewhat of a risk, given it is a destination where regular game time might not be afforded from the start.