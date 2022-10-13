Carlton Palmer delivers Swansea City prediction amidst excellent run of form

Swansea City have won their last four Championship matches on the bounce to propel themselves into the second tier play-off positions.

The Swans, who are currently thriving under Russell Martin’s stewardship, are a mere three points from Sheffield United in top-spot, during what has been a very competitive start to this Championship season.

Despite having some tough fixtures in recent weeks, the difficulty of these tests is set to increase over the next few weeks, with matches against Burnley and Reading to come.

Sharing his thoughts on Swansea under Martin at the minute, Carlton Palmer delivered his verdict whilst in conversation with Football League World: “I’m not sure they’ve got the strength in depth to be genuine automatic promotion contenders.

“You know, you’ve got some very, very strong clubs in that division and very big purses to contend with that will go again in the January transfer market.

“Swansea don’t have that luxury, but they are genuine playoff contenders. They’re a very difficult side to beat. He’s made them very hard to beat. I mean, he has done a fantastic job.”

The verdict

When Martin first walked through the doors at the Swansea.com Stadium, patience was always going to be needed to be afforded to him.

He arrived for his first season in the Championship after what was a productive start to his managerial career at MK Dons, but ultimately, he was vastly inexperienced.

However, in 15 months with the club, he has managed to implement his style of football, all whilst getting results at the start of this campaign.

It will be interesting to see if this is just a burst of form, or whether they will be able to maintain these standards as the rest of the campaign progresses.