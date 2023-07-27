Highlights Rotherham United impressed last season by avoiding relegation in the Championship, but the big question is whether they can repeat that feat this year.

The club has suffered some notable departures, including Chiedozie Ogbene, which could make their task more challenging.

On a positive note, Rotherham has made new signings including Cafu, Grant Hall, and Dillon Phillips to bolster their squad for the upcoming season.

Having had to deal with the blow of losing Paul Warne when he elected to go to Derby County, things were not looking particularly promising at Rotherham United early on last season.

However, to Matt Taylor's credit, he came in and did a brilliant job at the New York Stadium, steadying the ship and then some.

Indeed, Taylor steered the Millers clear of relegation by six points in the end, with the club ending the Championship campaign sitting in 19th place.

The big question hanging over Rotherham heading into the new season is: can they repeat that feat once again and avoid the drop for a second consecutive season?

There have been a few noticeable departures at the club this summer, for example, which could make that task more difficult.

Chiedozie Ogbene is the standout name to leave, linking up with Premier League side Luton Town after a good campaign that saw him score eight goals and register four assists in the Championship last season.

It's not all doom and gloom, though. There have been some new arrivals coming through the door, too.

Cafu has joined from Nottingham Forest on a free transfer, for example, whilst Grant Hall and goalkeeper Dillon Phillips have also signed up on free transfers after their departures from Middlesbrough and Cardiff City respectively.

Carlton Palmer's Rotherham United Championship prediction

With the start of the new EFL season now just around the corner, we've been getting the thoughts of former England international midfielder Carlton Palmer on a whole host of clubs across the divisions.

Rotherham United are no exception to that, with Palmer offering his prediction for the Millers this season below.

Like many, Palmer thinks it could be a tough season ahead.

"Rotherham finished last season 19th and six points clear of relegation," Palmer told FLW.

"That was a magnificent effort given their promotion from League One, and the loss of their manager, Paul Warne.

"Given their budget, which will be one of the lowest, they are once again set to struggle.

"They have lost some key players, noteably Chiedoze Ogbene has gone to newly promoted Luton Town.

"I'm 100 percent sure that Matt Taylor would take the same position again next season - 19th and Championship survival."

When does the 2023/24 Championship season start?

The 2023/24 Championship season gets underway on Friday 4th August with Sheffield Wednesday set to host recently relegated Southampton at Hillsborough under the lights in the season opener.

Fortunately for Rotherham United, they do not have to wait much longer after that to get their campaign underway, either.

Rotherham United kick off their season away at Stoke City.

Indeed, the Millers' first match is set to take place on Saturday 5th August when they take on Stoke City.

That match is set to take place at the Bet 365 Stadium, meaning an away trip for Matt Taylor's side on the opening weekend.

Of course, Rotherham will not have to wait too long until their first home league match of the campaign, with a clash with Blackburn Rovers set for Saturday 12th August at the New York Stadium.