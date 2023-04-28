All season long, the race for promotion in League One has been absolutely fascinating.

With only two automatic promotion spots up for grabs, three teams in Plymouth Argyle, Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday have been up there all season.

At some stages, Barnsley even looked as though they might get in on the act, too.

However, in recent weeks, with Sheffield Wednesday having had a bit of a blip, both Plymouth and Ipswich are now in pole position to land the automatic promotion spots.

Indeed, having won their respective games in hand over Sheffield Wednesday, Plymouth and Ipswich are now five and four points ahead of the Owls in the league table.

Plymouth sit top on 95 points, Ipswich second on 94, and Sheffield Wednesday third on 90.

What has Carlton Palmer said about the League One promotion race ahead of the run-in?

With just two games to go, then, things are well and truly in the hands of the top two.

However, things are not officially over.

Despite this, though, former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder and England international Carlton Palmer does not see any late surprises, believing that the Owls will now be going down the play-off route.

"No, I can't see any other team now challenging Ipswich or Plymouth," Palmer explained to FLW ahead of the final two League Two matches.

"The only team that was going to realistically challenge them was Sheffield Wednesday, and they've done what they've had to do in the last two games. They've won their two games, and Ipswich and Plymouth have carried on winning.

Steven Schumacher's Plymouth currently top League One | Credit: Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs.

"Sheffield Wednesday were hoping that Ipswich might have dropped points to Barnsley but they didn't do, and Plymouth have won their home games."

Palmer continued: "At the end of the day, it's a magnificent achievement by Ipswich and Plymouth."

"Both teams could top over 100 points and I remember talking about that halfway through the season that the way that they were going they could do that.

"I thought they'd drop off at some point, but they haven't done.

"So, it's the play-offs for Sheffield Wednesday now."

Who will get promoted from League One?

With such a big gap at this stage, and their recent runs of form, as Palmer says above, it's hard to see anything other than Ipswich and Plymouth going up in the automatic places now.

Sheffield Wednesday, though, should at the very least ensure they win both games and give themselves a chance in the event of any slip-ups.

Doing so would also give the Owls brilliant momentum heading into the play-offs, which they are more than capable of winning.

Plymouth, Ipswich and Sheffield Wednesday have by far been the best three sides in the division this season and if they were all to find themselves in the Championship next season, it would be fitting.