Carlton Palmer delivers Neil Critchley verdict amidst Luton Town’s managerial search

Following Nathan Jones’ departure to Southampton, the Luton Town hierarchy are now considering options for the Welshman’s successor.

One person who has appeared on the Championship club’s radar is Neil Critchley, with Football Insider revealing that the Hatters are considering the former Blackpool and Aston Villa man.

Luton currently sit a point outside of the Championship play-off positions and will be pushing for a top-six finish again this time around.

Sharing his thoughts on whether Critchley should be high in the running as a managerial option for the Bedfordshire club to consider, Carlton Palmer told Football League World: “Absolutely.

“I mean, he did a great job with Blackpool. And he is very well thought of, and then obviously recently was assistant to Steven Gerrard.

Quiz: Which club did Luton Town sell these 19 players to?

1 of 19 Curtis Davies Wolves West Brom Birmingham Aston Villa

“So you know, you don’t have to go for a big-name manager. You just have to go with somebody that’s going to fit the bill.”

The verdict

It certainly seems that Critchley would be a good fit at Kenilworth Road and is one of the more impressive names to be associated with the vacancy thus far.

Working well on a tight budget at Blackpool, Critchley managed to get the very most out of his side and a similar remit would be on the cards at Luton.

The big difference at Luton is the level of expectation after managing to secure a play-off spot last time out, with the Hatters sitting just outside the top-six positions.

As Palmer states, Critchley seemingly fits the bill, however, with Wigan Athletic also setting their sights on the 44-year-old, it may not be the easiest pursuit if the Hatters do opt for Critchley.