Pundit Carlton Palmer believes Swindon Town, Doncaster Rovers and Salford City will be the surprise packages in League Two next season.

Swindon spent much of the first half of last season inside the play-off places, but they fell out of contention after Jody Morris replaced Scott Lindsey in January and Morris was dismissed after just over three months in charge in May.

Former Newport County and Walsall manager Michael Flynn has taken over at the County Ground and he will be hoping to improve on last season's 10th-placed finish.

The Robins have brought in two new additions so far this summer, with goalkeeper Murphy Mahoney and midfielder Dan Kemp arriving on loan from Queens Park Rangers and Milton Keynes Dons respectively.

Doncaster endured an incredibly underwhelming campaign last season as they finished 18th in the table. After replacing Gary McSheffrey in October, Danny Schofield struggled to make an impact at the Eco-Power Stadium and he was sacked in May.

Grant McCann, who led the club to the League One play-offs in 2019, has returned for a second spell in charge and after recruiting the likes of George Broadbent, Ian Lawlor, Jamie Sterry and Richard Wood, optimism is high in South Yorkshire.

Salford suffered heartbreak as they were beaten by Stockport County in the play-off semi-finals last season, but following the signings of Ossama Ashley, Alex Cairns, Luke Garbutt, and Curtis Tilt, Neil Wood will be aiming to challenge for promotion once again.

Carlton Palmer's League Two prediction

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer revealed who he was tipping to catch the eye in the the fourth tier of English football next season.

"Surprise packages for League Two, I've gone for Swindon, Doncaster, and Salford," Palmer said.

Who will be the surprise packages in League Two next season?

Palmer is right that Swindon, Doncaster and Salford could all be set for a strong campaign in 2023/24.

While his spell at Walsall was disappointing, Flynn led Newport to the League Two play-off final on two occasions and the Robins should be in contention under his guidance.

McCann's second spell at Peterborough was unsuccessful, but he is capable of managing higher than the fourth tier and Rovers will certainly improve after his return.

The Ammies are likely to challenge at the top of the division again, although there have been a number of departures from the Peninsula Stadium this summer and Wood will need to add more depth to his squad over the coming months.

It is shaping up to be an incredibly competitive league next season, with Wrexham and Notts County widely expected to do well after their promotions from the National League, while Stockport County and Gillingham are also among the promotion favourites.

Mansfield Town have had an impressive summer of recruitment, bringing in the likes of Baily Cargill, Will Swan, Christy Pym and George Williams and the Stags will be hoping to bounce back after missing out on the play-offs last season.

Bradford City will no doubt be among the promotion contenders, while Forest Green Rovers, Accrington Stanley, Morecambe and MK Dons will be targeting an immediate League One return.