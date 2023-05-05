Carlton Palmer has backed Ipswich Town to emulate Sunderland and challenge near the top of the Championship next season.

The EFL pundit believes the Tractor Boys will spend them this summer but has emphasised the importance of making the right signings.

Ipswich Town League One title permutations

Ipswich's promotion to the Championship was confirmed last weekend but the League One title is still up for grabs on the final day of the 2022/23 campaign.

Kieran McKenna's side are a point back from league leaders Plymouth Argyle meaning they'll need the Pilgrims to slip up away at Port Vale.

If Plymouth lose then just avoiding defeat against Fleetwood Town would be enough for Ipswich to snatch the title but they'll need to win if the game ends as a draw at Vale Park.

A win in both games would mean League One's top two clubs both finish on 100 points or more.

Carlton Palmer backs Ipswich Town to emulate Sunderland

Ipswich won't be content with just returning to the Championship, they'll have ambitions to push for promotion to the Premier League - likely starting next term.

They'll be hoping to emulate Sunderland, who can clinch a play-off place on the final day in what is their first season back in the second tier.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer has backed them to do just that but highlighted the importance of spending well.

"I think Ipswich will spend big in the summer," he said. "They've already been linked with a host of players and I think there is more to come from McKenna's current squad.

"They're a very, very good side so I would not be surprised to see Ipswich up there challenging next season and emulating Sunderland's success.

"Quite often when you're promoted, if you can add the right signings to the squad you already have you can carry that momentum forward into the next league."

How will Ipswich Town get on in the Championship?

There's an argument to be made that Ipswich look better prepared for the Championship than most of the teams that have come up from League One in recent years.

They've got a quality squad, a fantastic coach, and could well finish 2022/23 with 100 points and 100 goals scored, which would be quite the achievement.

The Tractor Boys have been big spenders in League One and promotion is likely to mean they'll go bigger this summer.

It's about signing the right players to improve the squad without damaging the current dynamic and losing any momentum.