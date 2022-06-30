Carlton Palmer delivers initial thoughts on Burnley’s impressive capture of 33 G/A attacker

Burnley won the race for the extremely exciting talent that is Scott Twine, with the former MK Dons talisman arriving at Turf Moor for an undisclosed fee.

Hull City lodged a £3 million bid for the exciting attacker, however, it was eventually the Lancashire club that secured Twine’s signature.

Since then, the Clarets have gone on to sign another exciting 22-year-old from League One, with Luke McNally penning down a four-year deal at Turf Moor.

Addressing the arrival of the 2021/22 League One Player of the Season, Carlton Palmer told FLW: “Scott Twine is a very good young player. Scored 20 goals and 13 assists with MK Dons getting to the playoffs, so, he’s a very, very good young player, and he’s a good signing.

“When you score that level of goals in League One, then it would follow on that he’d be able to make that step up to the Championship. We’ll just have to see.”

The verdict

The level of interest that had been in for Twine was certainly justified, with the young attacker proving to be a level above the third tier for the vast majority of the last campaign.

A player who is ready for the rigours of the Championship, and has the ability to continue on this upward trajectory, Twine could enjoy an excellent future up in Lancashire.

It is evidently a different approach at Burnley, with Twine and McNally two of the more promising talents in the EFL at this current stage.

For Twine, the Championship will naturally be a big step up for him but he is undoubtedly ready for the next challenge after what was such a successful campaign last time out in Buckinghamshire.