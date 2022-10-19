Carlton Palmer delivers glowing verdict of “top” Sheffield Wednesday player

Lee Gregory netted goals two and three for the season against Cambridge United on Saturday afternoon, as Sheffield Wednesday ran out as 2-0 winners at The Abbey Stadium.

The 34-year-old has started nine of Sheffield Wednesday’s opening 14 matches in the league this season, with the front man ending a run of six games without a goal at the weekend.

Gregory netted 16 times in the league last time out and will be hoping to improve upon that, especially when considering he is arguably surrounded by better players.

Sharing his thoughts on the experienced forward after his two goals on Saturday, Carlton Palmer told Football League World: “Good news for him a centre forward, although he is great at his link-up play and his industry off the ball.

“But centre forwards are always remembered for goals, that’s as simple as it is.

“19 goals last season. Both him and Smith need to produce those kind of goal tallies again this season for Wednesday to go up automatically.

“You know, he’s a top, top player at this level and will score goals at this level.”

The verdict

Gregory is one of several Sheffield Wednesday players who is of Championship quality, with the forward proving that last season and during the early stages of this campaign.

As Palmer goes on to mention, the 34-year-old’s ability to hold the ball up, link the play and make positive attacking contributions, means that scoring goals is not the sole focus.

He is also extremely useful out of possession and has the energy and intelligence to cause havoc for defences who are in possession.

Having some excellent creative options around him, it will be no surprise if Gregory is able to go on and improve his tally considerably as the season progresses.