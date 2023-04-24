Carlton Palmer is unconvinced by reports suggesting Francesco Farioli will take over as Watford manager.

It has been claimed by the Athletic that the Hornets have held preliminary talks with the Italian over potentially replacing Chris Wilder at the helm.

Wilder has only been in charge since March but has not overseen a rapid turnaround in results.

This has led to speculation that the trigger-happy owners of the Championship side may look for yet another managerial change.

Will Francesco Farioli replace Chris Wilder at Watford?

The ex-Middlesbrough boss is the third permanent manager to take charge of the first team this season, with Rob Edwards and Slaven Bilic having also done so.

However, Palmer believes that the club should back Wilder to continue in his post.

The 57-year-old has praised the work Wilder has done in the past, and has urged Watford to back the current coach into the start of next season.

The former midfielder also claimed that Farioli’s lack of a proven track record also makes him a poor fit at Vicarage Road, where instant success is needed by the demanding hierarchy.

“That would be a strange decision,” Palmer told Football League World.

“For them to give him a job, given the way that they are always being Watford, they’re impatient.

“Their hierarchy, they’re always looking for quick success.

“So, given that, I think Farioli, who’s unproven, got no track record, I can’t see that happening.

“As I’ve said, I think they’ve got a fantastic manager at the moment at the helm in Chris Wilder.

“He’s not had any transfer windows to be able to do anything.

“He’s proven in the past that he can be successful and I’m sure that he could do the same with Watford if he’s given time.

“Time being the operative word at Watford.

“But at least give him the pre-season to bring in players, to get players out and see how he goes.

“That’s my personal opinion.”

Watford are currently 13th in the second division table having lost their last two league games.

The gap to the play-off places is now six points with just two games remaining, making promotion all but impossible for this campaign.

Should Watford change managers again?

Wilder has not had the best of starts to life at Watford, but the environment around the club has not helped.

The 55-year-old has publicly called out the players’ mentality on multiple occasions now, with obvious issues underlining a poor season for the club.

Watford need to take a longer-term approach to a managerial appointment at some stage, and Farioli doesn’t seem like the solution to that.

It remains to be seen whether Wilder is either, but his experience should give him the edge in keeping the hot-seat at Vicarage Road going into the summer.