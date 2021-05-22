Carlton Palmer delivers brutally honest verdict as Sheffield Wednesday man seals transfer

Sheffield Wednesday favourite Carlton Palmer has criticised Jordan Rhodes for his displays for the Owls after he secured a move to Huddersfield Town.

The striker is one of many senior players who are out of contract at Hillsborough in the summer, and it was confirmed yesterday that Rhodes has sorted his next move, with a return to the Terriers finalised.

It’s fair to say that many Wednesday fans aren’t too bothered to see the back of the 31-year-old, as he endured a tough time with the club. And, those views were echoed by Palmer, who took to Twitter in response to reporter Alan Biggs who praised Rhodes’ professionalism.

“Alan, with all due respect for what he has cost the owls he was a disappointment. Big money should equal big return. Nice lad, good professional should be a given. Not good enough hence the owls in League One. He is just one.”

The Scotland international managed just 17 goals in 94 games for the club, after joining for what was a significant fee back in 2017.

The verdict

You can’t really argue with Palmer’s comments here as there’s no getting away from the fact that Rhodes was a disappointment in a Wednesday shirt.

He was expected to be the man to fire them to the Premier League, but it just didn’t work out for whatever reason and a summer exit is the right move for all parties as he looks to get his career back on track at Huddersfield.

As the former midfielder points out though, there have been many more players who have fallen short of expectations too, which is why Wednesday find themselves in the third tier.

