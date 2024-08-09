Highlights Ian Evatt faces immense pressure to lead Bolton Wanderers to promotion this season after play-off heartbreak.

Former midfielder Carlton Palmer warns that a slow start could lead to backlash from restless fans.

Bolton must shake off last season's disappointment and start positively to meet promotion expectations in League One.

Carlton Palmer believes that Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt could be the League One manager under the most pressure if his side makes a slow start to the new campaign, and insists that the Trotters have to win promotion this season.

Evatt led Bolton to a third place finish in League One last season, finishing five points off the automatic promotion places, but they fell at the final hurdle, losing 2-0 to Oxford United in the play-off final, despite finishing ten points above the U's in the league table.

It was a seriously bitter pill to swallow for the Trotters, and Palmer fears that a bad start this season could leave the club's fans restless and increase pressure on Evatt. Bolton begin their campaign with a trip to London to face Leyton Orient, and it's imperative that they put last season's disappointment behind them and start the new campaign in a positive manner.

Carlton Palmer delivers bold Ian Evatt verdict

Former England midfielder Palmer believes that Evatt has done a good job at the Toughsheet Community Stadium, but that patience could wear thin amongst the club's support if they start the new campaign slowly.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer said: "I think it’s a massive season for Bolton Wanderers and Ian Evatt.

“I think he’s got to get off to a good start. There was much expected from them last season, but it didn’t quite materialise, and I think the Bolton faithful were getting a bit restless with the situation.

“It’s imperative that Bolton and Evatt get off to a good start, or you could see the fans really turning against him this season.

“I think he’s done a really good job at Bolton, but the supporters demand success, and they would have expected them to kick on and win promotion last season, and they didn’t do that.

“The bottom line for Bolton and Ian Evatt this season is that they need to get promoted out of League One.”

Last season's heartbreak could go one of two ways for Bolton Wanderers

Getting to the play-off final and losing to a team that finished ten points behind them would have been heartbreaking for Bolton, and it'll be interesting to see how it affects them.

It could either galvanise them and spur them onto bigger and better things, or the near miss could have a long-lasting negative impact on Evatt's squad.

Bolton's league finishes since Championship relegation in 2019 Season Division Finish 2019/20 League One 23rd 2020/21 League Two 3rd 2021/22 League One 9th 2022/23 League One 5th 2023/24 League One 3rd

There's no denying that last season was a golden chance to win promotion, especially when you look at some of the clubs who have come down from the Championship, with Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United looking strong, whilst Birmingham City could potentially be unstoppable if things click at St Andrew's.

How Bolton start the season will set the tone for their campaign, and it will also be a good indication of whether they've been able to dust themselves off from their play-off heartbreak.

A slow start for Bolton will certainly pile the pressure on Ian Evatt, and the next couple of weeks will be a test of the 42-year-old's resilience.