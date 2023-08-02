Pundit Carlton Palmer believes Derby County will win automatic promotion from League One next season.

The Rams spent much of last season in the play-off places, but they missed out on the top six on the final day of the campaign as they were beaten by Sheffield Wednesday.

Derby suffered a huge blow this summer as they lost striker David McGoldrick, who was their top scorer last season with 25 goals, to newly-promoted League Two side Notts County, with the 35-year-old opting against signing a new contract at Pride Park to rejoin the club where he started his career.

The Rams will also be without influential winger Jason Knight after he completed a move to Bristol City for a fee of up to £2 million, while there have been a number of other departures, including Krystian Bielik, James Chester, Curtis Davies and Richard Stearman.

However, Paul Warne has been active in the market this summer, bringing in Callum Eldrr, Curtis Nelson, Josh Vickers, Joe Ward, Sonny Bradley, Conor Washington and Kane Wilson as he looks for his fourth promotion from the third tier after achieving the feat three times with Rotherham United.

Derby get their season underway at home to Wigan Athletic on Saturday.

What did Carlton Palmer say?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer revealed that he believes the Rams will win automatic promotion and potentially the title, praising their summer recruitment.

"Derby County finished seventh in League One last season, missing out on a play-off place, ironically to Sheffield Wednesday on the last day of the season," Palmer said.

"They had a poor run of form towards the end of the season which saw them miss out by one point.

"They have lost David McGoldrick to Notts County this summer which was a huge blow for them as he scored 25 goals and provided seven assists.

"But in Paul Warne, they have a manager who knows what it takes to get a team promoted.

"They have made several good signings this summer in the likes of Sonny Bradley, Joe Ward and Kane Wilson.

"League One is not as strong as last season, Derby are stronger than last season and I have Derby promoted automatically and probably favourites to win the league."

How will Derby County perform in League One this season?

It is difficult to disagree with Palmer that Derby will be one of the front-runners for automatic promotion next season.

Their summer recruitment has been excellent, adding to an already strong squad and after last season's disappointment, they will be determined not to miss out again.

As Palmer says, League One is a weaker division without Plymouth Argyle, Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday and while it will still be incredibly competitive, the Rams have an excellent opportunity to push for the top two.

There are question marks over whether Washington and James Collins can provide the goals that have been lost following McGoldrick's exit and the decline in form towards the end of last season also raises doubts about whether Derby can sustain a challenge.

But with three-time promotion winner Warne at the helm, the Rams should be in contention for the title.