Carlton Palmer delivers Birmingham City player verdict as Leeds United step up transfer chase

Leeds United are currently preparing a fresh bid for Birmingham City midfielder George Hall, as per a report from Football Insider.

The report states that the Whites saw a £3 million bid rejected for the young midfielder during the closing stages of the last transfer window and remain interested in striking a deal with the Championship outfit.

The 18-year-old has appeared 15 times in the second tier for the Blues this season, starting five of these matches in the process.

Sharing his thought on the exciting youngster amidst Leeds’ interest, Carlton Palmer told Football League World: “Birmingham are in the financial plight that they’re in and there are a lot of clubs who have been looking at him, but Leeds have been looking at him particularly for a long time.

Quiz: Which club did Birmingham City sell these 19 players to?

1 of 19 Curtis Davies? Blackburn Derby Hull West Brom

“And, they may be able to do a deal with Leeds where he comes back on loan and plays because, you know, like I’ve always said, for these players to develop their education is playing football.”

The verdict

Hall is a player with an incredibly high ceiling and it is evident from the performances he has put in thus far for the Midlands club.

Able to operate as a number eight, or in a slightly more advanced role, the young midfielder’s ability to carry the ball and make brave decisions going forward has been impressive.

It will be interesting to see if the Blues will accept a second bid for the young midfielder when January comes around, or whether they will turn it down amidst interest from other clubs.

Should Hall make the move to Yorkshire, then as Palmer suggests, a loan move back to Birmingham would certainly make sense.