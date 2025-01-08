Carlton Palmer has criticised Sheffield Wednesday for their handling of Josh Windass' contract situation, with Brazilian club Santos showing great interest in his services.

The 30-year-old's deal at Hillsborough is due to expire at the end of the season after putting pen-to-paper on it in July.

However, he is now able to arrange a pre-contract agreement with clubs abroad, and he confirmed on TalkSport that Santos have already made contact with him about making the switch to South America.

Football League World exclusively revealed on Monday that Sheffield Wednesday have rebuffed an approach for the attacking midfielder, with the Championship side not looking to part ways with their in-form star.

Palmer makes Windass verdict as Santos circle

Windass, who turns 31 on 9 January, joined the Owls in September 2020 from Wigan Athletic, and he has played a key role over the last couple of years as the Yorkshire side went from League One towards a play-off push in the Championship.

He has already scored 10 goals this season, including an extraordinary strike from his own half against Derby County on New Year's Day, helping his team to a 4-2 win over the Rams.

However, his contract situation is an unwelcome distraction for Danny Rohl and Sheffield Wednesday, and player-turned-pundit Palmer has lambasted his former side for allowing the situation to become this much of a problem.

Speaking exclusively to FLW, he said: "Josh Windass has been in sparkling form for Sheffield Wednesday in the first part of this season, scoring ten goals already, plus a goal of the season contender. I don't even think it's a goal of the season contender, I think it wins goal of the season now with the one he scored from inside his own half against Derby County.

"It's a difficult one. Windass was out of contract last season. There were rumours that he was going to leave the club. The likes of West Bromwich Albion were very keen to sign him. Now it seems that there's been an offer made by his former manager, Pedro Caixinha, who is now the manager of Santos in Brazil.

"Apparently, there's been a formal offer made to Sheffield Wednesday and Windass is aware of that, and he can sign a pre-contract. He's in a strong position, he was out of contract at the end of last season and when he re-signed for the football club, I know there were issues around Josh's fitness, the games he played, the age and the money he was earning."

Palmer continued: "But I wasn't aware that Josh had signed a one-year deal. I would have thought that Sheffield Wednesday would have given him one year with an extension for games played this season and that would kick into another year. But apparently, they didn't do that. They've given him a one-year straight contract.

"So now they've put themselves in a position now where clubs that are looking to get promoted in the Championship, other clubs like Rangers will come in looking at Windass, and he can sign a pre-contract.

"It was believed that talks would happen between the club and the player if the player remained fit and scored goals, and I don't believe those talks have taken place. I can't believe Danny Rohl is happy about the situation, so we'll have to wait and see now, because Windass obviously can sit down and talk to football clubs. He can also negotiate a longer contract, although he's 30. But he's earning very good money at Sheffield Wednesday.

Josh Windass Sheffield Wednesday Stats 2024/25 (FotMob)* Appearances (Starts) 24 (20) Minutes Played 1640 Goals (Assists) 10 (2) xG 8.83 Shots (On Target) 59 (23) Pass Accuracy 80.1% Chances Created 17 Dribble Success 42.1% Touches (In Opposition Box) 858 (62) *Stats correct as of 07/01/2025

"So, it's very dangerous, but like I said, it was a difficult position for the football club at the time, but why not give him a contract for a year and then, based on this season's performance and games played, it kicks into another season? Therefore, Josh, halfway through the season with the games he's played, would only have had to play a few more games after Christmas, and it kicks into another year.

"It was crazy the way the club had dealt with the situation. Now they've got a player that's been bang in form, and he's going to have offers in the January transfer window. Without a doubt, I think he's enjoying it under Rohl, he's enjoying it with the players. If they come back and offer him another year, then I'm sure they'll get his signature."

He concluded: "But the problem is, clubs who are going to want to sign Windass now may offer him a two or three-year contract, so they're in a very sticky position, Sheffield Wednesday, and this is going to cost them more money."

Wednesday must secure Windass for another year

Despite the interest from other clubs around the world, Sheffield Wednesday will have a strong say in what happens next in Windass' future.

He enjoys playing in front of the Hillsborough crowd, and Rohl has the club in an excellent position as the run-in begins to start. The Hull-born ace has the chance to help fire the Owls into a play-off place in the remaining months, and if they do win a surprise promotion, then he will get the chance to play in the Premier League.

However, the pull of playing in another country will be large, especially somewhere as exciting and different as Brazil. The Owls must ensure that they get into significant talks with Windass in the next few days and get him to secure his future in Yorkshire for another year.