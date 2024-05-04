Former England midfielder Carlton Palmer believes recently relegated Sheffield United would be gutted to lose Daniel Jebbison if he were to join Ipswich Town.

Jebbison has been on the books at Bramall Lane for a few years now, working his way up their academy groups after moving from Canada to eventually play for the first-team.

The forward moved up to the senior squad in 2021, and this was when he signed a professional contract with the club just a few days after his maiden Premier League goal against Everton - that is a contract that is now set to expire at the end of June.

That means Jebbison will leave the club at the end of June, and now Ipswich Town are said to be confident in signing the player.

Daniel Jebbison's stats per club Teams Apps Goals Assists Sheffield United 34 3 1 Burton Albion 23 9 0 Sheffield United U18 6 6 1 Chorley 2 0 0 Stats as per Transfermarkt (As it stands on the 30th of April)

According to journalist Alan Nixon, the Tractor Boys have set their sights on the England youth international striker and want to sign him, whether they achieve promotion to the Premier League or not.

The report adds that the Tractor Boys are confident they will finalise terms for Jebbison, but he wouldn’t be a free transfer, as he is at the age where compensation would need to be agreed.

Carlton Palmer: Sheffield United will be gutted to lose Daniel Jebbison

Former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Carlton Palmer was asked by FLW for his thoughts on Ipswich Town showing interest in Sheffield United’s Jebbison and if he thinks this is smart business for the Tractor Boys.

Palmer believes that the Blades and Chris Wilder would be gutted to lose Daniel Jebbison, but if Wilder stays as manager, he could try to convince the player to remain where he is - especially with the lack of striker options on the books for next season at the club.

Palmer exclusively told Football League World: “It is reported that Ipswich Town are very keen on Daniel Jebbison, the Sheffield United player.

“Sheffield United would be gutted to lose him. Well, he won't leave on a free, it would be a compensation fee for the 20-year-old if signed. Unless the two clubs can agree a fee, it will be decided by a tribunal.

“Daniel we be keen to be playing first team regular football and I think it all depends on what happens at Sheffield United.

“Is the manager going to stay? Is Chris Wilder going to stay on? If Chris Wilder is going to stay on, then he's going to have to look at using some of these young players and so, therefore, if you've got a player like this, if he could guarantee him that he's going to get more first team football, then I'm sure he's going to sign again.

“But unfortunately, for Sheffield United at this moment in time, although he is available, and there will be compensation, he is obviously going to be able to negotiate a higher contract.

“Due to his height and his physicality, he is a real mobile player who can run the channels, and he can also play at the top on his own.

“Hopefully you know, Chris Wilder will sit down and convince him that he has a future to play at the football club.

“If he goes to Ipswich Town, Ipswich at the moment are favourites to go into the Premier League and if he's going to the Premier League he is not going to get first team football.

“So, that's where the problem comes in. As a young player at 20, the next move is decisive for him because he needs to play football, whether it's re-signing at Sheffield United and going out on loan or the likelihood if he signs for Ipswich Town, he would be loaned out anyhow.

“But it will be disappointing for Sheffield United to lose a player on compensation, they should have renegotiated his contract and signed him up. Either way, it didn't matter if they signed him up, you just protect yourself by having him on a lengthier contract.”

Sheffield United's Daniel Jebbison has a big decision to make this summer

Carlton Palmer is right; Daniel Jebbison could find himself in a difficult position either way as he may not get the football he wishes, whether he stays at Sheffield United or joins Ipswich Town.

This season's struggles have not necessarily been his fault though, with Chris Wilder unable to select him since his return to Bramall Lane due to injuries and illness for the youngster.

Should Jebbison choose to move on though, there are no guarantees that he gets the playing time he wants by joining Ipswich, as they have lots of options in that area of the pitch already, and if they are promoted to the Premier League, they are likely to reinvest once again.

So, whatever Jebbison decides to do this summer, he needs to make the right choice in terms of where he has the best chance of playing football. While the Blades will hope there is still enough time for them to convince him to continue at Bramall Lane.