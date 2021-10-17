Carlton Palmer claims rival Championship player would have been an excellent West Brom signing

Carlton Palmer believes that Troy Deeney would have been an excellent addition at West Bromwich Albion, as stated during an interview with This Is Futbol.

In an interview with The Athletic earlier this month, the Birmingham City forward revealed how close he was to joining The Baggies in the summer of last year.

Deeney, who left Watford last season after 11 years with the Hertfordshire club, joined the club he supported this summer, has scored once in his first six games for Birmingham.

However, the 33-year-old did not feature at all against West Brom at the Hawthorns on Friday night, with the Blues narrowly being edged by one goal to nil.

Speaking to This Is Futbol about Troy Deeney, Palmer said: “Troy Deeney is a handful for any Premier League or Championship defender, certainly in the Championship.

“It’s interesting that he said he had talks with Slaven. It would’ve been a great acquisition for the football club, for sure.”

The Verdict

Deeney is a forward that could quite easily still be doing a job in the Premier League, as there are a lot of desirable attributes that he brings to a game of football.

Not only is he an experienced head with excellent knowledge of the game but he also has the physicality and energy levels to cause opposing defences constant problems.

He is also intelligent when in possession, and when operating as a duo, he can emerge as a creator of chances for his strike partner.

The Blues have strong forward options this year, which could mean that Deeney might not see as much game time as he would have hoped for.

However, the 33-year-old has the ability to get himself in a position where he is the first name on the team sheet.