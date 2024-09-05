Burnley were able to retain the services of midfielder Josh Brownhill despite significant transfer interest this summer, and pundit Carlton Palmer believes that everyone connected with the club will be relieved to see their "integral" asset remain at Turf Moor.

The Clarets had seen interest arrive in their captain from numerous Premier League clubs, such as Everton, Tottenham and Fulham.

Burnley had reportedly been offering the services of the former Bristol City and Preston man for as little as £5m, as fears over not wanting to lose him for nothing began to mount, as his contract expires next summer.

But, whether it was because Clarets boss Scott Parker came to the decision that his role in a promotion bid this season would be worth more in the long-run, or whether it was because Brownhill couldn't agree a deal with another club, the experienced central midfielder will now remain at Turf Moor for at least the first half of the season.

Josh Brownhill exit "would've been big disappointment"

Speaking exclusively with FLW, Palmer believes that despite Brownhill's contract situation being an issue that will have to be resolved, keeping hold of the midfielder was the correct decision this summer in order to boost Burnley's promotion chances.

Palmer said: "Burnley supporters, and in particular, Scott Parker, - who was very vocal about retaining the services of Josh Brownhill - will be delighted that the transfer window has come and gone and he's still at the football club.

"Brownhill was the subject of interest from the likes of Tottenham, Everton and Fulham up to the end of the transfer window, but Brownhill is an integral part of Burnley Football Club.

"The 28-year-old club captain had apparently been offered to leave on a cut-price fee on deadline day, I think that's because his contract is up next summer, and obviously they don't want to lose him on a free.

"They paid £9m for him from Bristol City in 2020. Many Burnley fans were hoping that he'd stay at the club, and he's settled right in under Parker, scoring two goals in his opening four league appearances.

"Obviously, it's an issue because you don't want the player to leave for free, but you also want to get promoted. The plan is to get back to the Premier League, so you've got to keep a player of his ability.

"He's a local lad, has a good rapport with the fans, he struggles a little bit at Premier League level, but he's a very good player at Championship level. To lose him for as little as £5m, would've been a big disappointment for Burnley."

Josh Brownhill's experience will be vital to Burnley this season

In any team that harbours promotion ambitions, having players within the squad who've been there and done it are invaluable commodities to have, and it's clear that Parker has recognised that this summer.

Brownhill knows exactly what it takes to win promotion from the Championship, with his 1,632 successful passes, 2,595 touches and 59 tackles won, all being more than any other central midfielder in the second tier in those respective categories over the course of the 2022/23 season - per FotMob.

"So, it's huge that Parker wanted him to stay at the football club. It's massive," Palmer stated. "If you look at his stats in the Championship from when they got promoted in 2022/23, 41 appearances, seven goals and eight assists, which is outstanding.

"You're not going to replicate that player, of that quality, who knows the club inside out, knows the players, gets on with the supporters, you're not going to replicate that. So, he's a vital component of their midfield this season.

Brownhill's career stats, per Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Burnley 172 16 17 Bristol City 161 17 12 Preston 64 6 3 Barnsley 26 3 2

"It's fantastic news for Burnley at this moment in time, but I'm sure that come Christmas, this is an issue they will have to address again. Should Burnley be at the top of the league, it might be worth them offering him a two-year contract.

"Then they can sell him on if they get back to the Premier League, or move him out on loan. But, it's important that they keep him at the football club, because he's a very, very good operator at this level."